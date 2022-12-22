Subscribe Login
Technology

Smurfit Kappa And Hyflexpower Consortium Successfully Trial Renewable Energy Project

Share this article

Smurfit Kappa and the Hyflexpower consortium have completed the first stage of the Hyflexpower project, a research project into the use of renewable energy.

The project, located at the Smurfit Kappa Saillat paper mill, in France, is the first in the world to introduce an integrated hydrogen gas turbine demonstrator, the packaging firm said.

The hydrogen pilot was successfully trialled in November, with a mix of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas. The aim of the Hyflexpower project is to clearly demonstrate that renewable energy can be converted into hydrogen and serve as a flexible means of storing energy, which can then be used to power an industrial turbine.

The project involves significant collaboration across several industries, academic bodies and research institutes, including ENGIE Solutions, Siemens Energy, Centrax, Arttic, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and four European universities.

A Hydrogen Strategy for a Climate-Neutral Europe

Smurfit Kappa notes that the project was inspired by a European Commission report, A Hydrogen Strategy for a Climate-Neutral Europe, which outlines the essential role that hydrogen will play within the European Green Deal carbon-neutral and energy transition initiative.

Commenting on the project, the chief sustainability officer of Smurfit Kappa, Garrett Quinn, said, “We are focused on reducing our emissions with the best-available technology today, but, equally, this announcement demonstrates how we are focused on looking beyond 2030 and trialling new technology, such as hydrogen, today.

"This project will allow us and our partners to understand the technical feasibility of using hydrogen with a lot of our existing energy infrastructure. This is an exciting project for us, and industry in general, as we progress on our journey towards net zero.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Cash Loses Top Spot In Euro Zone As Digital Payments Spread
2
Technology

Uber To Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest
3
Technology

Britain's Co-op Partners With Just Eat For Home Delivery
4
Technology

REWE Opens Fully Autonomous Pick&Go Store In Munich
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com