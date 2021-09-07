ESM Magazine

SPAR Mozambique Introduces E-Commerce Services, Offers Home Delivery

Published on Sep 7 2021 12:28 PM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Mozambique / SPAR Mozambique

SPAR Mozambique Introduces E-Commerce Services, Offers Home Delivery

Several SPAR Mozambique stores in select cities have introduced e-commerce services with home delivery facility.

Businesses and residents can use these new e-commerce capabilities to have groceries delivered to their doorstep.

In rural locations, online retailing with home delivery is particularly popular among households.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-store retail trading hours are shorter than usual, making online retailing more attractive.

SPAR Mozambique E-Commerce

SPAR Mozambique customers can either order through the web shop or download a dedicated app via the app store or Google Play.

This app allows shoppers to create and save grocery lists and use family sharing options for ordering.

Customers can also place orders via WhatsApp or call their local store, if preferred.

With a broad selection of fresh, SPAR own-brand, and non-food products, customers can source their weekly groceries online.

In addition to the regular full in-store product range on offer, online customers also benefit from weekly special offers available at SPAR Supermarkets.

The online service is available to SPAR customers in the cities of Maputo, Matola, and Zimpeto, and several stores in the north of the country.

Broad Mix Of Customers

SPAR stores in Mozambique cater to a broad mix of customers, including tourist lodges, offices, families, and individuals.

The basket size for online orders varies, and deliveries are free of cost.

Customers can also use the click-and-collect service, with the option of selecting a convenient SPAR Supermarket to pick up the order.

Shoppers can either pay in cash upon delivery or in-store when collecting the order.

The online platform makes it easy to order groceries for delivery on behalf of family members or friends. The latter is popular with families living in different cities.

Delivery time depends on the size of the basket and the time of placing of the order, the retailer added.

SPAR International reported a 7.4% year-on-year increase in revenue at constant currency in its financial year 2020.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

