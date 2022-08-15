Tesco UK Launches Electric Lorry For City Centre Deliveries

Tesco has launched a zero-emission electric lorry to make deliveries to its stores in cities from its distribution centres, according to statement published on Tescoplc.com.

The new electrically-powered lorry, which is made by Renault Trucks, is currently delivering to over 400 stores in greater London, with further electric lorries planned to enter service in the coming months.

The lorry has a range of up to 130 miles and is able to carry the same payload as the diesel truck that it is replacing.

It is expected that the new electric lorry will replace approximately 30,000 miles of diesel-fuelled road miles per year with clean green energy, removing 23 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Improved Air Quality, Less Pollution

Tesco UK and ROI CEO Jason Tarry stated, "We all want to see improved air quality and less pollution in our towns and cities, and electric vehicles will play a crucial role in achieving this. The Tesco distribution network is one of the largest in the UK and provides us with a great opportunity to roll out new technologies like this industry-leading E-Tech electric truck from Renault Trucks.

"Together with our switch to electric home delivery vans and rolling out electric vehicle charging points for our customers, we're really excited about the improvements we’re making across our business, and our transition to electric vehicles."

Renault Trucks UK & Ireland managing director, Carlos Rodrigues, added, "We are delighted that Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, has chosen to partner with Renault Trucks on its journey to net zero and selected the E-Tech D-Wide for its first fully electric model to move refrigerated goods more quietly and with zero emissions across the greater London area."

