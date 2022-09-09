Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Uber Partners With Nuro For Autonomous Food, Grocery Delivery

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Uber Technologies Inc has said that it has partnered with start-up Nuro to test food delivery via unmanned vehicles in some US locations, expanding its tie-ups with companies focused on building self-driving machines.

Last-mile autonomous delivery has emerged as a focus area for companies as consumers have stuck to ordering meals online from the comfort of their homes even after lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

Autonomous Delivery

Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, has also been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics that provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional.

Nuro, founded by former lead engineers from Google's self-driving car project, already has partnerships with US retailers, such as Kroger and Walmart, as well as restaurant chains including Domino's Pizza Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

In the Uber Eats trial, customers will be able to choose driverless delivery as an option when ordering food and groceries.

While Uber's ride-hailing business has recovered from pandemic lows as people resume travel, attend social events and return to offices, its food delivery unit faces risks from restaurant reopenings and rising costs of ordering in.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Pernod Ricard Announces Digital Partnership With JCDecaux
2
Technology

Majid Al Futtaim Launches New Payment Solution SHAREPay
3
Technology

REWE Turns To WhatsApp For Flyer Distribution
4
Technology

Logistik Sommer 2022: 20 Years Of KNAPP And The Digitalisation Think Tank
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com