52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles

Online food platform Wolt has announced the appointment of two new leaders within its grocery operations, as it seeks to become a 'weekly shopping destination', it said in a statement.

The Helsinki-based firm has appointed Antonia Degerlund as interim head of partner grocery, taking charge of Wolt’s grocery partnership side, a brand new role at the business.

Previously, Degerlund led operational excellence for Wolt Market. Wolt currently collaborates with a number of well-known grocers, including Rimi, Kesko, Carrefour and SPAR.

Wolt Market

Elsewhere, Athanasios Bilalis has been appointed as the new global head for Wolt Market, the company's own network of grocery stores, which was initially launched in Helsinki in 2020, before being rolled out to some 20 markets.

Bilalis previously headed up Wolt Market in the Mediterranean region, furthering the business' growth in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Wolt+'s Joonas Bienek On The Finnish Online Platform's Market Aspirations

'A Strong Foundation'

"Over the past few years, we’ve built a strong foundation for the area and now it’s time to shift gears to become even more helpful for our partners and customers across countries,” commented Panagiotis Karouzos, head of new verticals at Wolt, who leads the company’s retail business.

"Our goal is to become a weekly shopping destination across 25 countries and allow the customer to turn to us with any need they have. Besides bringing the customer a wide selection of partners, we’re working hard to build tools and technology for the stores to ensure they can always offer a world-class shopping experience. We’re very happy with how things have progressed but there’s still plenty for us to do in this sector."

Wolt was founded in 2014, and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook
DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook
2
Features

3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
3
Technology

Eurocash Group's Delikarta Loyalty Programme Exceeds Four Million Users
Eurocash Group's Delikarta Loyalty Programme Exceeds Four Million Users
4
Technology

KNAPP To Participate In LogiMAT 2024 In Stuttgart
KNAPP To Participate In LogiMAT 2024 In Stuttgart
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com