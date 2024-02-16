Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles

Online food platform Wolt has announced the appointment of two new leaders within its grocery operations, as it seeks to become a 'weekly shopping destination', it said in a statement.

The Helsinki-based firm has appointed Antonia Degerlund as interim head of partner grocery, taking charge of Wolt’s grocery partnership side, a brand new role at the business.

Previously, Degerlund led operational excellence for Wolt Market. Wolt currently collaborates with a number of well-known grocers, including Rimi, Kesko, Carrefour and SPAR.

Wolt Market

Elsewhere, Athanasios Bilalis has been appointed as the new global head for Wolt Market, the company's own network of grocery stores, which was initially launched in Helsinki in 2020, before being rolled out to some 20 markets.

Bilalis previously headed up Wolt Market in the Mediterranean region, furthering the business' growth in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

'A Strong Foundation'

"Over the past few years, we’ve built a strong foundation for the area and now it’s time to shift gears to become even more helpful for our partners and customers across countries,” commented Panagiotis Karouzos, head of new verticals at Wolt, who leads the company’s retail business.

"Our goal is to become a weekly shopping destination across 25 countries and allow the customer to turn to us with any need they have. Besides bringing the customer a wide selection of partners, we’re working hard to build tools and technology for the stores to ensure they can always offer a world-class shopping experience. We’re very happy with how things have progressed but there’s still plenty for us to do in this sector."

Wolt was founded in 2014, and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022.