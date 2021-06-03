Żabka Group Acquires Controllng Stake In Dietary Marketplace Dietly.pl

Published on Jun 3 2021 8:19 AM in Technology tagged: Poland / Diet / World News / Żabka Group / Dietly.pl

Poland's Żabka Group has announced that it has finalised an agreement with MasterLifeSolutions, the owner of the Dietly.pl platform, to acquire a controlling stake in the dietary marketplace.

The deal will see Żabka become the main shareholder of the platform, with Przemysław Skokowski and Waldemar Pieniak, creators of Dietly.pl, remaining in place as managers and shareholders.

Dietly.pl is a fast-growing e-commerce service, which offers more then 400 brands on the Polish dietary catering market, Żabka said in a statement. The acquisition follows Żabka's recent acquisition of Maczfit, as it seeks to expand its convenience offering.

Fast-Growing Segment

"Dietary catering is one of the fastest growing segments of the retail market in Poland," commented Tomasz Suchański, president of the management board and CEO of Żabka Group. "Thanks to the partnership with Dietly.pl, we expand our offer of convenient solutions with those aimed at customers in the area of e-commerce.

"The structure of the group guarantees independent development of the companies in our portfolio. Thanks to this, by operating in a similar segment, they complement each other, while also gaining support for development in the form of Żabka's potential."

Operating since 2019, Dietly.pl integrates more than 400 dietary catering suppliers from all over Poland, providing customers with options for managing orders, selecting, comparing and searching for offers.

Catering Benefits

As a result of the acquisition, catering suppliers will benefit from Żabka's scale, as well as being able to 'take advantage of the group's knowledge and unique experience in the areas of customer knowledge and logistics', Żabka said.

"Dietly.pl gives you convenience, accessibility and variety, as well as expert knowledge that our team has," commented Waldemar Pieniak, co-founder and CPO Dietly.pl.

"We see the cooperation within the Żabka Group as an opportunity to introduce innovative solutions and functionalities, that will positively influence the experience of our customers. Żabka's declaration on supporting our concept for the further development of the platform is particularly valuable."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.