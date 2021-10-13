ESM Magazine

Aldi, Rossman Among Those Calling For Implementation Campaign For Climate Neutrality

Published on Oct 13 2021 10:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Aldi / Germany / Environment / Rossmann

Aldi Süd, Rossmann, Deutsche Bahn and refrigeration specialist Daikin are among an alliance of 69 German companies that are calling for an ambitious cross-sector climate policy that is in line with the targets of the Paris climate protection agreement.

The companies, which together form the '2° Foundation', are calling on the country's the newly-formed government to put Germany on a clear, reliable and predictable path to climate neutrality.

Top Of The Agenda

"Climate protection was the key issue in the Bundestag election and must be put at the top of the agenda by the parties when forming a new federal government," commented Prof. Dr. Michael Otto, President of the 2° Foundation, and chairman of the supervisory board of the Otto Group.

“The decade of action for climate protection has begun. The new federal government must now set the framework so that we as entrepreneurs can make climate neutrality a trademark of the German economy."

The foundation is named after its most important goal: to limit the average global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

'Implementation Offensive'

Based on the findings of the EU Green Deal, the companies are calling for an 'implementation offensive', so that the goal of climate neutrality can be achieved by 2045. This includes the expansion and acceleration of technologies and infrastructure aimed at driving energy efficiency.

"The new federal government must act courageously and decisively in terms of climate policy and can rely on the support of this broad corporate alliance," added Sabine Nallinger, board member of the 2° Foundation.

“Now is the time to establish an implementation offensive for climate neutrality at the centre of government formation."

Commenting on its own efforts, Raoul Roßmann, managing director of Dirk Rossmann GmbH, said that the business can "only become climate-neutral if our suppliers follow suit. But that will only be possible if the national and international energy mix, as such, is radically decarbonised."

More information on the 2° Foundation can be found here.

