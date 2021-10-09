Published on Oct 9 2021 7:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Anuga / Koelnmesse / Trade Fair

Anuga, the world's biggest food trade fair, starts today and runs until 13 October at Koelnmesse, and attendees should ensure that they take note of the appropriate guidelines before their visit.

The good news is that attendance at Anuga is going to be easier, following the issuance of a new Coronavirus Protection Ordinance for the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, which came into force on 15 September 2021.

This relaxes many restrictions significantly. Koelnmesse has summarised the most important changes for visitors.

Almost twice as many visitors as before can be received at the exhibition stands - one person per four square metres. This means there will be more appointment options.

Normal seating arrangements without a safety distance of 1.5 metres are allowed for events, i.e. lectures.

Contact tracing at the trade fair grounds and exhibition stands is no longer required – you therefore no longer need the eGuard app.

Exhibitors no longer require masks at fixed seating areas and high tables at the exhibition stand and food service areas. This will make your conversations easier and more pleasant. In addition, you can offer your visitors snacks and food services at your stand again.

Furthermore, sneeze guards are also no longer required at fixed seating or high tables. Stand personnel can remove their masks at counters with a sneeze guard.

To ensure the safety of all participants, please continue to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres, observe good hygiene and wear a mask.

