Barry Callebaut Sees ‘Strong’ Growth In First Half

April 13, 2022 11:58 AM

Chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut has reported ‘strong’ growth in sales volume, driven by its performance across all regions in the first half of its financial year.

The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region saw sales volume growth of 11.6%, to 537,542 tonnes, in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Excluding the first-time consolidation of the Europe Chocolate Company (ECC) in Belgium, the region witnessed organic volume growth of 10.3%, substantially outpacing the underlying regional chocolate confectionery market (+0.1%).