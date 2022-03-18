Beiersdorf Announces New CEO Of La Prairie Skincare Arm

Nivea maker Beiersdorf has announced the appointment of Philippe Lamy as the new chief executive of its La Prairie luxury skincare business, succeeding Patrick Rasquinet.

Lamy, who joins the business from Italian fabric and clothing company Loro Piana, will assume his new role on 2 April 2022, and will also head up the business' board of directors at the company’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

'Opportunities Ahead'

“It is a great honour for me to take up this role at La Prairie and I am very excited by the opportunities ahead," he said in a statement. "The La Prairie House is magnificent, and the company has relentlessly built up its brand positioning in the last few years. I feel truly privileged to be part of the next chapter of such a luxurious and leading House as La Prairie."

Prior to working with Loro Piana, which became part of LVMH Group in 2014, Lamy held positions with Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia, and also spent 13 years with L'Oréal.

"It feels good to be back in the skincare industry after over 10 years away. I am eager to begin working with Patrick and the board as soon as possible," he said.

Focus On Broader Role

Rasquinet, who has led La Prairie since 2010, will focus on his broader role within the Beiersdorf executive board, the company said, where he is responsible for the Pharmacy & Selective Division (Eucerin, Hansaplast, La Prairie, Chantecaille).

"In Philippe we have found a strong leader, a forward-thinking strategist, and a luxury retail industry insider. He has all the credentials to drive La Prairie forward over the coming years and help the company fulfil its potential of becoming the kind of legendary luxury house that we envision," Rasquinet commented.

