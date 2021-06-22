The Beiersdorf NX NIVEA Accelerator Expands To China

Published on Jun 22 2021 7:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: start-ups / Beiersdorf / Nivea / NX NIVEA Accelerator

Beiersdorf is expanding its NX NIVEA Accelerator to Shanghai, China, and has selected five startups for the first batch.

In June 2019, NX NIVEA was launched as Beiersdorf's first global beauty startup accelerator in Korea and has since helped a number of products achieve success.

NX NIVEA Accelerator

The accelerator programme supports and develops independently owned brands and beauty tech startups which share Beiersdorf’s ambition to 'shape, create, and deliver the future of skin care to consumers.'

“Our goal is to become the leading beauty accelerator in Asia by 2022,” said Zhengrong Liu, member of the executive board of Beiersdorf for Greater China/Northeast Asia.

“By teaming up with local innovators, we accelerate the process to identify and develop visionary beauty concepts, unlock growth potentials and win with skin care in line with Beiersdorf’s business strategy C.A.R.E.+.”

To speed-up the process of establishing new brands on the market, Beiersdorf has signed a partnership agreement with China's largest B2C platform Tmall from the Alibaba Group to co-incubate Chinese startups.

Existing skin care brands from Beiersdorf's portfolio such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, and Hansaplast are already represented on Tmall.

Shanghai Programme

For the NX program in Shanghai, Beiersdorf is focusing on collaborating with beauty startups from the areas of indie brands, beauty technology, personalisation, and platform business models with a high degree of digitalisation. In addition, the group is particularly open to global indie brands in the skin care sector that want to enter the Chinese market and build their own local teams in Shanghai. After reviewing more than 100 candidates for Shanghai program, the NX jury has chosen the following startups to form the first batch:

Lake Lab: A beauty brand generated on the skin care platform ‘You Look Good Today’ (C2h4) using extensive data and AI technology for product development based on consumer skin data and reviews

A beauty brand generated on the skin care platform ‘You Look Good Today’ (C2h4) using extensive data and AI technology for product development based on consumer skin data and reviews BASIC Lab: Skin care brand focusing on no more than 12 ingredients in every product promoting the minimalistic skin care philosophy of simplified clean ingredients

Skin care brand focusing on no more than 12 ingredients in every product promoting the minimalistic skin care philosophy of simplified clean ingredients 2XY: Genderless skin care brand inspired by ingredients extracted from nature

Genderless skin care brand inspired by ingredients extracted from nature Turflan: Scientific skin care with high-potency products in cooperation with international research institutes

Scientific skin care with high-potency products in cooperation with international research institutes MOJA: An indie brand specialising in pure high efficiency formulas for healing skin care These groups will benefit from various supports offered to them by the Beiersdorf group, such as the newly opened Innovation Centre in Shanghai.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.