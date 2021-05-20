Beiersdorf Invests In Personalised Skin Care Start-Up

Published on May 20 2021 9:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Investment / Beiersdorf / Personalised Skin Care / Routinely

Beiersdorf is investing in a start-up with Belgian co-investor 9.5 Ventures to launch a new personalised skin care brand, Routinely.

The company will invest in the start-up through its subsidiary OSCAR&PAUL Beiersdorf Venture Capital Unit.

Routinely focuses on a modular skin care ritual designed to accommodate the dynamic nature of the skin.

An initial online questionnaire and a complementary app help consumers match the perfect combination of a total of 13 unisex serums for their skin.

Skin Care Routine

A daily skin care routine is provided on the app after the consumer completes a self-assessment, which supplemented by an advanced algorithm.

Apart from the consumers’ current skin care requirements, external factors such as humidity, temperature, air quality, or solar radiation are also taken into account.

Charlotte Van Loock, cofounder and CMO at Routinely, said "We must reconsider the traditional, static way of thinking when it comes to skin care. Our skin is a living, breathing organ that is influenced by a myriad of factors, such as eating habits, day-to-day environment, sleep patterns, hormonal balance, and many more.

"Generic products fail to cater to this individual specificity of our skin. Our goal is to create more clarity in the skin care segment. We want to offer consumers exactly and exclusively what they need to improve their skin health. Active ingredients that are proven to work while providing smart, convenient care."

C.A.R.E+ Strategy

The products of the Routinely brand will be sold directly to consumers via the Routinely website.

“Our investment in Routinely also reflects the potential we see in serving the increased online consumer demand – a trend that has been further reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic,” explained Ascan Voswinckel, head of OSCAR&PAUL Beiersdorf Venture Capital.

The product will initially launch in Belgium and the Netherlands, with other European countries to follow, Beiersdorf added.

The investment in Routinely is part of a wide range of personalisation activities at Beiersdorf under its C.A.R.E.+ strategy.

This includes the AI-based web app NIVEA SKiN GUiDE, which uses selfies to analyse individual skin needs and provide personal product and care recommendations, as well as the company’s first personalised face care brand O.W.N.