Beiersdorf’s Eucerin Launches Products For Post-Acne Marks

Published on Aug 26 2021 1:28 PM in A-Brands tagged: Skincare / Beiersdorf / product launch / Eucerin

Beiersdorf has announced that its dermocosmetics brand Eucerin is launching two new products that will mark its entry into the post-acne marks category.

The new products include Eucerin DERMOPURE TRIPLE EFFECT SERUM with Thiamidol and the DERMOPURE PROTECTIVE FLUID SPF 30.

When used in combination, the products offer an effective solution for reducing and preventing post-acne marks and blemishes and controlling shine, Beiersdorf added.

The move is highly relevant to Beiersdorf’s C.A.R.E.+ strategy.

'A Completely New Market'

Patrick Rasquinet, member of the executive board for pharmacy and selective brands, explained, “By focusing on post-acne marks, we are entering a completely new market. This skin condition affects large numbers of people worldwide, with a severe impact on their psychological well-being.

“Our effective dermocosmetic solutions offer great potential to meet the correspondingly high demand of our consumers.”

The use of the patented active ingredient Thiamidol in the new serum is one of the highlights of the new range.

Cornelius Becker, Global Head of Derma, commented, “With our innovative ingredient Thiamidol, we have achieved the leading position in the Even Skin market in 23 countries.

“Now, for the first time, we were able to bring Thiamidol into the acne category, thus continuing the success story of our life-changing ingredient also for blemish-prone skin.”

The Range

Thiamidol in the serum counteracts and reverses hyperpigmentation by addressing the formation of melanin in the skin.

In addition, the formulation contains salicylic acid to reduce blemishes and licochalcone A to prevent new blemishes from appearing.

The sebum-regulation technology leaves the skin with a long-lasting matte look.

The Eucerin DERMOPURE PROTECTIVE FLUID SPF 30 helps protect post-acne marks from darkening due to sun exposure.

It contains filters that block ultraviolet rays (A and B), with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30.

Antibacterial decanediol helps prevent blemishes, and licochalcone A soothes irritated skin.

The formula also features sebum-regulation technology for a long-lasting matte appearance.

The products have enhanced efficacy when used in combination, Beiersdorf added.

Acne: More Than Skin-Deep

Acne affects up to 95% of adolescents and 40% of adults, with many experiencing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, also known as PIH or post-acne marks.

It can persist for five years or even longer after the acute acne has vanished.

Rasquinet added, “Acne leaves not only marks on the skin, but also emotional scars. That is why the effects of our product innovations go more than just skin-deep.”