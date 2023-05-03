Bonduelle Group CEO Guillaume Debrosse Steps Down

Prepared-vegetable firm Bonduelle Group has announced that its chief executive officer Guillaume Debrosse has decided to leave the company.

Debrosse stepped in as the CEO in April 2018, having previously worked in the company's fresh produce business in France, and the canned and frozen food business internationally.

Guillaume Debrosse's successor, who will be named in the coming weeks, will take up the role on 1 June 2023.

In the meantime, Christophe Bonduelle, chairman of the board of directors, will assume the role of chief executive officer. He will be supported by Guillaume Debrosse during this transition period.

Growth Strategy

The Bonduelle Group is a French family business with 12,000 employees. Its ready-to-use products are grown on 70,000 hectares and marketed in 100 countries, generating sales worth €2.2 billion. Its four brands are Bonduelle, Cassegrain, Globus and Ready Pac Bistro.

In a statement, the Bonduelle Group said it remains committed to 'the field to the plate' strategy and is pursuing measures to ensure profitable and sustainable growth.

"The board of directors and I are convinced that given the demanding environment in which the company is operating, the group needs a new lease on life," said Christophe Bonduelle, chairman of the board of directors.

Bonduelle added, "The new CEO, whose identity will be announced in the coming weeks, has extensive knowledge of the US market, where he has held general management positions for more than 20 years in several groups in the food sector. I would like to warmly thank Guillaume Debrosse for his professionalism and commitment during his 16 years with the group.”

