ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Britvic Acquires Plant-Based Drink Producer Plenish

Published on May 5 2021 2:14 PM in A-Brands tagged: Beverage / Plenish / Brtivic / Plant-based drinks

Britvic Acquires Plant-Based Drink Producer Plenish

British soft drinks maker Britvic has announced that it has acquired the plant-based drinks company, Plenish.

The addition of Plenish to Britvic’s portfolio will strengthen the group’s offering in the fast-growing plant-based segment, Britvic added.

Founded in 2012, Plenish offers a range of plant-based milk and juices made with organic and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The products are carried by major national grocery retailers and sales are further boosted by marketing and direct-to-consumer sales offers.

The transaction is closely aligned with Britvic’s strategy of building a portfolio of soft-drinks brands for every consumer occasion and its focus on accessing new avenues in the soft drinks category.

Brand Development

Britvic hopes to successfully leverage its scale and capabilities to grow the brand and it will draw on its experience in this regard to fulfil the potential of Plenish.

The plant-based milk category has grown more than tenfold over the past decade and is set to achieve retail sales value of over £500 million by 2024, the beverage maker added.

Kara Rosen, founder of Plenish, said, “I started Plenish nine years ago in my kitchen to help make it easy and delicious for people to improve their health and make a positive impact for the planet. Our plant-based drinks are still made like I originally made them at home – with best in class ingredients sourced from sustainable, organic farms and no additives.

"I'm so excited for Plenish to join forces with Britvic, who I've long admired as a brilliant builder of brands and shares similar values, particularly around healthier people and planet.”

Sustainability Agenda

The transaction also serves to strengthen Britvic’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability agenda.

With healthy nutrition at its core, Plenish offers low calorie products containing the highest quality natural ingredients, that are certified organic by the Soil Association.

An accredited B-Corporation and a certified carbon negative business, Plenish’s approach to the environment will contribute positively to Britvic’s Healthier Planet commitments.

Simon Litherland, chief executive officer of Britvic, said, “Plenish is a fantastic addition to Britvic’s stable of market-leading products, and I am delighted to welcome them to our business.

"In only a short time, Plenish has built a hugely impressive brand offering a fantastic range of products that cater to the growing demand for healthy and nutritious juices and plant-based milks.”

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

PepsiCo Bets On Higher Soda Sales As Restaurants Reopen

PepsiCo Bets On Higher Soda Sales As Restaurants Reopen
Stora Enso Introduces Microwave-Safe Sustainable RFID Tags

Stora Enso Introduces Microwave-Safe Sustainable RFID Tags
Pernod Ricard To Collaborate With Lafayette Imports

Pernod Ricard To Collaborate With Lafayette Imports
Tate & Lyle Launches New Digital Nutrition Centre

Tate & Lyle Launches New Digital Nutrition Centre
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Beyond Meat Sees Greater Losses Than Expected, Cites Restaurant Closures Fri, 7 May 2021

Beyond Meat Sees Greater Losses Than Expected, Cites Restaurant Closures
Notes From Africa: Naivas, Zambian Breweries, Mehadrin, Refriango, Komadi Beverages Fri, 7 May 2021

Notes From Africa: Naivas, Zambian Breweries, Mehadrin, Refriango, Komadi Beverages
Kellogg Raises Full-Year Forecasts On Resilient Pandemic Demand Thu, 6 May 2021

Kellogg Raises Full-Year Forecasts On Resilient Pandemic Demand
Nestlé Launches New Pea-Based Milk Alternative Thu, 6 May 2021

Nestlé Launches New Pea-Based Milk Alternative
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN