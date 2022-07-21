Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Britvic Posts 11.2% Revenue Growth In Third Quarter

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Soft drinks producer Britvic has reported year-on-year revenue growth of 11.2%, to £431.1 million (€505.2 million), in the third quarter of its financial year.

The company noted in its latest trading update that it was on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with expectations.

Commenting on its performance, Britvic chief executive, Simon Litherland, said, “Year-on-year performance in the quarter reflects continued resilient demand for our portfolio of trusted, family favourite brands.

"This summer we have a range of exciting marketing campaigns across all our markets, including a major new campaign for Robinsons in GB, and we will also be bringing back the Pepsi MAX taste challenge for the first time since the start of the pandemic."

Divisional Performance

Revenue in Great Britain increased by 9.2%, driven by the continued recovery of the out-of-home channel and further growth in the at-home channel.

In Brazil, Britvic posted revenue growth of 24.3% in this period, as it continued to expand its presence through its core as well as innovative brands.

Other international markets saw revenue up 12.7%, with both Ireland and France witnessing growth during the quarter.

Growth rates are reflective of a more normalised operating environment due to the phased lifting of COVID-related restrictions in the third quarter of last year, Britvic noted.

'Uncertain Environment'

Litherland added, "We are encouraged by trading performance year to date although we expect the uncertain environment to continue to weigh on consumer confidence.

"We remain focused on mitigating the impact of inflationary pressures on our business; soft drinks are a resilient category, within which we have a well-invested business, a flexible operating model and a robust supply chain. We are confident in our ability to deliver value for all our stakeholders and a full year performance in line with market expectations.”

In May of this year, the group commenced an initial share buyback programme of £75 million (€87.9 million) for the next 12 months. It hopes to complete approximately 50% of the buyback in this financial year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

PepsiCo Closes New $1.25bn Green Bond
2
A-Brands

M&S Finance Chief To Resign, Take Up Role At ABF
3
A-Brands

How The Frozen Food Category Is Seeking To 'Sustain Its Strength' After COVID-19: Analysis
4
A-Brands

San Benedetto Enters Energy Drinks Market
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com