ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coca-Cola In EU Antitrust Crosshairs

Published on May 24 2021 7:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: EU / Coca-Cola / EuroCommerce / European Commission

Coca-Cola In EU Antitrust Crosshairs

EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca-Cola Co, the European Commission said on Friday.

"We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca-Cola," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot comment on or predict its timing or outcome," she said, declining to provide further details.

Formal Request

Coca-Cola said it received a formal request for information on Thursday.

"While we will co-operate fully with the Commission, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further while the process is on-going. We abide by European competition law, as well as all other applicable laws and regulation," a Coca-Cola spokesman said.

Lobbying group EuroCommerce, whose members include Carrefour, Ikea, Metro and Tesco, said the sales practices of some large multinational brands were a concern to retailers and wholesalers.

"We have for many years pointed to the problems our sector faces with the makers of 'must-have' products using their market power to impose unilateral conditions and limit competition to their advantage," EuroCommerce director-general Christian Verschueren said in a statement.

German media Lebensmittelzeitung was the first to report about the EU investigation.

Quarterly Report

In April, Coca-Cola beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, fuelled by strong demand for its beverages from the gradual reopening of restaurants and cinema theatres following accelerated vaccine rollouts.

Net revenue rose to $9.02 billion in the first quarter, from $8.60 billion a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $8.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU-US Talks Avert Tariff Hike On American Whiskey, Motorcycles

EU-US Talks Avert Tariff Hike On American Whiskey, Motorcycles
Plant-Based Food Industry Fights EU Proposal To Ban Dairy Comparisons

Plant-Based Food Industry Fights EU Proposal To Ban Dairy Comparisons
EU Trade In Goods Hit Hard By COVID-19 Pandemic In 2020: Eurostat

EU Trade In Goods Hit Hard By COVID-19 Pandemic In 2020: Eurostat
British Meat, Seafood Exports To EU Recovered In February

British Meat, Seafood Exports To EU Recovered In February
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

TRESemmé Joins Other Unilever Brands On PETA-Approved List Mon, 24 May 2021

TRESemmé Joins Other Unilever Brands On PETA-Approved List
Walton Family Leads Global Retail 'Rich List', Followed By Amazon's Bezos Mon, 24 May 2021

Walton Family Leads Global Retail 'Rich List', Followed By Amazon's Bezos
Notes From Africa: HMH Rainbow, Illovo Sugar, Kakuzi, FanMilk, Agvest Limited Mon, 24 May 2021

Notes From Africa: HMH Rainbow, Illovo Sugar, Kakuzi, FanMilk, Agvest Limited
Yakult To Consider Business Tie-Up With Pokka Sapporo Mon, 24 May 2021

Yakult To Consider Business Tie-Up With Pokka Sapporo
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN