Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest-Selling Brand For 20th Year in A Row

Coca-Cola once again tops the Checkout Top 100 Brands list for 2024, produced by Checkout magazine, the leading magazine for the grocery retail sector in Ireland, in partnership with NIQ Ireland.

This means that this iconic global brand has claimed the number one spot in our rankings for a record-breaking 20 years in succession.

The soft drink giant isn’t the only brand to retain its top ten position from 2023, with some of Ireland’s biggest brands standing strong in the rankings.

Changes At The Top

Apart from Coca-Cola, another four of the top ten brands for 2024 – Lucozade, Tayto, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Red Bull – have held on to the rankings that they achieved last year, with chewing gum brand Extra climbing from number 12 in 2023 to enter the top ten, at number nine, in 2024.

This means that 7UP has moved down from number nine to number ten, which, in turn, has forced Pringles out of the top ten and into the number 11-position this year. Energy drink Monster moves up by two places, from number seven in 2023 to number five in 2024, while last year’s number five brand, Avonmore, moves to number six this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace.

In compiling the report, NIQ Ireland measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Flying High

“Ireland’s grocery market is a beacon of excellence where trusted brands consistently deliver quality and innovation, delighting consumers year after year,” commented Maev Martin, editor of Checkout. “While the retail landscape is still challenging, inflation has been decelerating this year, leading to greater stability and, in many instances, accelerated growth for grocery retail brands.

“As always, it is encouraging to see so many Irish brands among the biggest movers on the Checkout Top 100 Brands list for 2024. This year, it is particularly pleasing to see Irish yogurt brand Glenisk rocket up the rankings by no fewer than 32 places, from number 92 in 2023 to number 60. This means that Glenisk is the brand that makes the biggest leap up the rankings in 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

Other brands making big leaps include HB Cornetto, which moves up the rankings by 16 places, from number 91 to number 75, and Cadbury Snack, which moves up by 15 places, from number 78 to number 63. Another sweet treat, Kinder, this time in Confectionery, moves up by 13 places from number 47 to number 34. Despite the increasing availability of no-sugar options in many grocery retail categories, Irish shoppers are clearly very fond of their sugar-filled treats.

Washing and fabric care brand Ariel and frozen potato brand McCain have both risen by 12 places in the rankings, with the former moving from number 76 to 64 and McCain moving from 77 in 2023 to 65 in 2024.

Irish Brands

“Ireland’s FMCG brands have shown remarkable resilience and innovation, as they continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to consumers, proving that strength and adaptability are at the heart of their success,” added Ruth Lloyd Evans, senior business insights manager, retailer services, NIQ Ireland. “Brands continue to thrive by adapting to changing consumer preferences, investing in sustainable practices, and leveraging digital transformation.

“These strategies help food brands connect with their target audience, drive engagement, and ultimately increase sales. The outlook for 2025 is on the rise, as consumer sentiment continues to improve and inflation is stabilising. Pressure points are easing and shoppers are shifting from cautious to intentional spending. However, concerns regarding economic stability, personal financial security, and environmental health remain prevalent.”

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2024: The Top 10

Coca-Cola Lucozade Tayto Dairy Milk Monster Avonmore Brennans Red Bull Extra 7UP

* Produced in partnership with NIQ Ireland