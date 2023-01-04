Colgate-Palmolive Appoints Lorrie Norrington As Lead Independent Director

Colgate-Palmolive Company has announced the appointment of Lorrie Norrington as lead independent director of its board, effective 1 March 2023.

Norrington will succeed Stephen I Sadove, who will remain on the audit and personnel and organisation committees of the Colgate board of directors.

Noel Wallace, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive said, "We are incredibly grateful for Steve’s leadership of our board as lead independent director, an important role that ensures robust independent leadership on the board.

"Steve has made immeasurable contributions to our strategy, business success and governance excellence, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him during this transition.”

Sadove added, "It has been an honour to serve as the lead independent director of Colgate’s board. I, alongside the remainder of the board, am confident Lorrie is the right choice for the company’s next lead independent director, and I look forward to working with her, Noel and the rest of the board and the management team in the company’s next phase of growth.”

Lorrie Norrington

In September of 2015, Norrington joined the company's board and currently serves as chair of the nominating, governance and corporate responsibility committee.

She is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in global corporate leadership, digital, e-commerce and ESG.

Previously, she held several senior management roles at eBay, including president of Global eBay Marketplaces, chief operating officer of eBay Marketplaces, president of eBay International and CEO of Shopping.com.

Currently, Norrington is an operating partner of Lead Edge Capital LLC and previously held senior roles at Intuit, Inc. and General Electric Company.

'Digital Transformation'

Wallace stated, “As we look ahead, Lorrie will be an outstanding lead independent director, and I am excited to partner with her as we continue to advance our growth strategy and drive our digital transformation.

"With her significant ESG expertise, Lorrie is an excellent chair of our nominating, governance and corporate responsibility committee and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her experience and expertise in this role as well.”

Commenting on her new role, Norrington added, "I am excited to partner with Noel, Steve and the rest of the board and the management team as we embark on this important next chapter in the Colgate-Palmolive journey, focused on continuing to capture growth opportunities across all of our divisions and categories."

