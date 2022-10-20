Discover The Best Of Health At Eco Living Scandinavia

Natural, organic, ethical and ‘better-for-you’ innovations are ready to be served up at Eco Living Scandinavia, which returns to MalmöMässan, Sweden on 16-17 November.

The leading business trade fair for natural and organic products in the Nordic region is open to buyers, retailers, pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, and supermarkets in Scandinavia.

The event will showcase more than 500 of the latest trend-setting brands in the world of natural health, sustainability, green beauty and plant-based across four exciting feature areas, as well as the co-located Nordic Organic Food Fair.

The Plant Based Show (previously, Vegan Scandinavia) will feature the most innovative plant-based food and drink brands – including meat alternatives, dairy-free cheeses, plant-based milk and vegan desserts.

Previous exhibitors have included leading brands like Oatly, Sproud and Beyond Meat, and companies confirmed for this year include Klepper & Klepper, Jay & Joy, Casheury, Fermentful, Vegini and Vegan Delights.

The Natural Health Show is a section dedicated to natural food supplements, vitamins, herbal medicine, functional foods, sports nutrition, eco household and functional health drinks.

Confirmed exhibitors include Nordic Kings, Natur Drogeriet, NaturesPlus, Valentis and SpirulinaNord, Health, Nordic Kings, and DUG Drinks.

The Natural Beauty Show – encompassing natural, organic, vegan and sustainable skincare, makeup and personal care – continues to be a popular area and strong growth category in Scandinavia.

Exhibitors confirmed so far include Urtekram, Ester by Sweden, Selenacare, Aperion and KostKamm.

Lastly, the new Free From Trail will showcase exhibitors specialising in ‘free from’ products, an important and growing category in the food and drink market.

These exhibitors will be marked on the show floorplan in a special trail – to ensure visitors can locate them around the hall.

As well as the sub shows – Nordic Organic Food Fair remains the largest certified organic food and drink trade event in the Nordic region.

A few of the confirmed exhibitors so far include Mossagården, Organic Allience (ProNatura), Natessen, English Teashop, The Happy Guts Company, Kaja Organic, and more.

To register for free trade ticket, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.