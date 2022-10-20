Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Discover The Best Of Health At Eco Living Scandinavia

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Natural, organic, ethical and ‘better-for-you’ innovations are ready to be served up at Eco Living Scandinavia, which returns to MalmöMässan, Sweden on 16-17 November.

The leading business trade fair for natural and organic products in the Nordic region is open to buyers, retailers, pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, and supermarkets in Scandinavia.

The event will showcase more than 500 of the latest trend-setting brands in the world of natural health, sustainability, green beauty and plant-based across four exciting feature areas, as well as the co-located Nordic Organic Food Fair.

The Plant Based Show (previously, Vegan Scandinavia) will feature the most innovative plant-based food and drink brands – including meat alternatives, dairy-free cheeses, plant-based milk and vegan desserts.

Previous exhibitors have included leading brands like Oatly, Sproud and Beyond Meat, and companies confirmed for this year include Klepper & Klepper, Jay & Joy, Casheury, Fermentful, Vegini and Vegan Delights.

The Natural Health Show is a section dedicated to natural food supplements, vitamins, herbal medicine, functional foods, sports nutrition, eco household and functional health drinks.

Confirmed exhibitors include Nordic Kings, Natur Drogeriet, NaturesPlus, Valentis and SpirulinaNord, Health, Nordic Kings, and DUG Drinks.

The Natural Beauty Show – encompassing natural, organic, vegan and sustainable skincare, makeup and personal care – continues to be a popular area and strong growth category in Scandinavia.

Exhibitors confirmed so far include Urtekram, Ester by Sweden, Selenacare, Aperion and KostKamm.

Lastly, the new Free From Trail will showcase exhibitors specialising in ‘free from’ products, an important and growing category in the food and drink market.

These exhibitors will be marked on the show floorplan in a special trail – to ensure visitors can locate them around the hall.

As well as the sub shows – Nordic Organic Food Fair remains the largest certified organic food and drink trade event in the Nordic region.

A few of the confirmed exhibitors so far include Mossagården, Organic Allience (ProNatura), Natessen, English Teashop, The Happy Guts Company, Kaja Organic, and more.

To register for free trade ticket, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Philip Morris Sweetens Buyout Bid For Swedish Match
2
A-Brands

Green Beverages Group Appoints Non-Executive Directors To Board
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Newaco, Psaltry International, Kamp Group, OneOrder, Farmerline
4
A-Brands

Nestlé’s Q3 Sales Growth Masks First Volume Decline In Eight Years: Analysis
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com