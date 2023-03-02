52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Dutch Retailer Jumbo In Dispute With Mars Over Pricing

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is in a pricing dispute with Mars, which has resulted in limited availability of Mars products in Jumbo stores and online, according to local media reports.

RTL Nieuws reported that the two companies are at odds over price negotiations, with Jumbo accusing Mars of setting prices too high, while the supplier said that its agreements with supermarkets go beyond just purchasing products.

'High Price Increases'

"We are confronted with very high price increases from certain suppliers," the news portal quoted a Jumbo spokesperson as saying. "Some price increases cannot be explained to us."

This is not the first time that Dutch supermarkets have had empty shelves due to disputes with suppliers. Last year, for example, Jumbo removed Kellogg's products on its shelves, while Albert Heijn had a falling out with Nestlé, that saw Maggi and KitKat temporarily suspended.

Most FMCG manufacturers have increased prices over the past year to combat cost price inflation, with the continuation of the inflationary situation into 2023 resulting in prices remaining high. Many retailers have responded by upping their investment in private label.

Jumbo Performance

In January, Jumbo reported that its turnover topped the €10 billion mark for the first time last year, with sales up 3.7% on the previous year.

In a statement at the time, Jumbo's management, said that the 'stormy economic and market developments of the past year have largely determined Jumbo's day-to-day operations.'

Read More: Dutch Retailer Jumbo Sees Annual Turnover Top €10bn For First Time

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Haleon Forecasting 4% To 6% Revenue Growth this Year
2
A-Brands

Ontex Reports 15% LFL Revenue Growth In Core Markets In FY 2022
3
A-Brands

Nordea's ESG Funds Have Little Thirst For Fizzy Drinks
4
A-Brands

Vimto Maker Nichols Sees Out-Of-Home Lift Full-Year Sales
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com