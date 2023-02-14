Frostkrone Food Group Appoints New Global Commercial Director

Emiel Lommen has been appointed Global Commercial Director at Frostkrone Food Group.

In his new role, Emiel Lommen will head Global Sales and Corporate NPD, Corporate Marketing as well as Sales Food Service Germany. He will report directly to Frédéric Dervieux, CEO of Frostkrone Food Group.

As global commercial director, he will work closely with the commercial teams and the managing directors of the individual business units, to drive global alignment and optimisation of processes to improve profitability.

Experience With Frostkrone

Lommen, who has worked with Frostkrone Food Group since 2017, took over the position of managing director Germany in 2021 and headed the group's German locations, comprising more than 350 employees, up until the end of January.

His first role with the company was as key account manager food service in 2017. As the business unit manager for the food service channel, he took over the office in Breda, the Netherlands, one year later.

'A Welcome Appointment'

"I, for one, am very happy that we were able to hire Emiel Lommen as Global Commercial Director," commented Frostkrone CEO Frédéric Dervieux. "In his capacity as Managing Director Germany, Emiel successfully turned around customers, structures and processes during one of the biggest crises ever."

The Frostkrone Food Group is located in the town of Rietberg, in the federal German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The group markets its products in the food retail trade and also in the food service industry.

Modern Facilities

The Frostkrone Food Group boasts several cutting-edge production facilities in Germany, France, Great Britain and the US.

In addition to the frostkrone Tiefkühlkost GmbH and the Bornholter Käsevertriebs- und Produktionsgesellschaft GmbH, Piz’wich Europe SAS and Varenne Gastronomie SAS have also been part of the Frostkrone Food Group since 2018. The US-American business Rite Stuff Foods Inc business joined the group a year later.

Innovate Foods Ltd (in February 2020) and Abergavenny Fine Food Ltd (in April 2021), both from Great Britain, also recently joined the business.

