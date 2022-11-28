Functional Ingredients On The Rise In Confectionery And Chocolate Markets, Says FMCG Gurus

In the confectionery and chocolate markets, an increasing number of consumers value products that are both convenient and nutritious, with clinically proven, natural claims, new data from FMCG Gurus has found.

FMCG Gurus' consumer insights highlights that 26% of global consumers say that time scarcity has led to increased demand for healthy convenience, with the onus on confectionery and chocolate manufacturers to develop functional, nutritious snacks that do not compromise on taste or indulgence.

In addition, free-from claims are increasingly valued by consumers, and functional claims within the sports nutrition market are in high demand. However, it is important to note that these claims must be backed up with clinically proven evidence to avoid skepticism amongst consumers.

The Health-Conscious Consumer

Following the COVID-19 pandemic consumer insights in the confectionery and chocolate market have shifted. Health has become a fundamental concern for consumers, with many improving their dietary and lifestyle habits to improve their health and wellness.

FMCG Gurus consumer insights have revealed an increase in consumers adopting a long-term approach to their health, from 43% in 2019, to 52% in 2021.

In addition, data has also shown that a significant portion of consumers have been actively researching and educating themselves about their health. As a result, many consumers are expressing an interest in health-boosting ingredients in food and drink products.

Snacking Trends

This re-evaluation of health has had an impact on consumer snacking habits. According to FMCG Gurus, 44% of global consumers believe that their health has improved across the last twelve months.

Looking forward, the most significant area of health that consumers have plans to address over the next twelve months is their immune health (66%). This indicates that brands must promote ingredients that support immune health in their ingredients lists and packaging, backed up with clinically-proven evidence.

The research firm also found that more than a third (34%) of global consumers feel that leading a healthy lifestyle is expensive.

This illustrates that price sensitivity is a major issue and that it is crucial for brands to address this at a time when the cost of living is having a significant impact on consumers lives.

Guilt-Free Products

In line with the rise of health-consciousness, guilt-free and conveniently nutritious products are in high demand. On a global scale, 56% of consumers have switched from traditional snacks, like chocolate and confectionery, to high protein and low sugar alternatives within the last twelve months.

This also highlights that consumers are looking to consume confectionery and chocolate products that are conveniently nutritious and health boosting.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Kate Kehoe, marketing executive, FMCG Gurus. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.