General Mills Overhauls Senior Leadership Team

General Mills has announced several changes to its senior leadership team, including the appointment of Jon Nudi as group president of its Pet and International divisions.

The changes are part of its enterprise strategy, Accelerate, the Cheerios maker noted.

In the new role, Nudi will be accountable for the Pet and International divisions – the two biggest growth areas for the company.

Since 2016, he served as group president of the company's North America Retail (NAR) division.

Under his leadership, NAR saw acceleration in organic net sales and segment operating profit with consistent market share gains across its priority businesses.

'Deep Bench Of Senior Talent'

Commenting on the restructuring, chairperson and CEO of General Mills Jeff Harmening stated, “We are making these strategic changes to best position General Mills for today’s dynamic landscape.

"These moves enable us to best match our deep bench of senior talent to fast-growing and important consumer areas and occasions.”

Ricardo Fernandez, newly promoted to the role of segment president at the International division, will report to Nudi and join the company's senior leadership team.

General Mills also announced that Sean Walker, group president, International, will retire after more than three decades of service, effective 28 February 2024.

Harmening commented, “Sean identified big bets for our International business and has been instrumental in our most recent launch of Blue Buffalo in China.

"For more than three decades, Sean has been a positive driving force at the company, and we wish him nothing but the best as he starts a new and exciting chapter in life.”

Other Management Changes

Elsewhere, General Mills has promoted Dana McNabb to group president, North America Retail – the company's largest and most profitable segment.

McNabb served as chief strategy and growth officer since 2021, responsible for the company's enterprise growth capabilities.

Earlier, she served as group president of the Europe and Australia segment, as well as president of the US Cereal unit.

Bethany Quam has been appointed as president, US Morning Foods, and will join the NAR leadership team, reporting to McNabb.

Since 2019, Quam served as group president of the pet division, and led the segment to double-digit compound annual top and bottom-line growth.

Chief financial officer, Kofi Bruce, will oversee the strategy and growth section on an interim basis, while the company conducts an external search for a new chief strategy and growth officer.