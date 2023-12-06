Greece's Barba Stathis Acquires 80% Stake In Halvatzis Makedoniki

Greek food firm Barba Stathis has agreed to acquire an 80% stake in agri-food company Halvatzis Makedoniki SA.

Halvatzis Makedoniki specialises in the production and distribution of food products under the brand name Agrokipos Halvatzi, including steamed vegetables, ready-to-eat salads with vegetables and pulses, and sugar-free fruit salads.

The company also offers jams, fruit preserves, and vegetables in brine, under the brand names Halvatzi Family and Makedoniki.

'Enjoyable Nutrition'

Nikitas Pothoulakis, vice chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Barba Stathis, said, "Our shared foundation lies in drawing inspiration from nature to provide products of unquestionable quality and maximum safety, as well as our need to create an ecosystem of enjoyable nutrition for consumers that can foster well-being for both the present and future generations.

"These two pillars are integral to the success of this project. Barba Stathis remains committed to its investment programme, underscoring our belief in the potential and prospects of the Greek primary sector and the national economy."

Halvatzis Makedoniki was founded in 1972 by Vlassis Halvatzis. His sons Vassilis and Leonidas assumed leadership roles in 1989.

Leonidas Halvatzis, chief executive of Halvatzis Makedoniki stated, "In an environment of increased prospects and security, our employees, our team of farmers, and our partners will now have new opportunities for growth and personal progress within a more robust company."

Halvatzis Makedoniki

In 2022, Halvatzis Makedoniki reported a turnover of €12.33 million, compared to €9.92 million in 2021.

The profit before tax exceeded €1.24 million, increasing by nearly a quarter year-on-year (+24.32%) in this period, from €998,000 in 2021.

The profit after tax amounted to €988,000, representing a 24.88% increase on the previous year's figures.