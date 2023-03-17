52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Häagen-Dazs And Pierre Hermè Launch Macaron Ice Cream Range

By Robert McHugh
Häagen-Dazs has announced the launch of a new range of products in collaboration with renowned pastry chef, Pierre Hermé, famous for macarons.

The new range will be one of the brand's main novelties for this summer, comprising three variants: double chocolate ganache, strawberry and raspberry, and yuzu and lemon, with the latter only available at Häagen-Dazs ice cream parlours.

Häagen-Dazs says it wants to add 'French vibes' to its new global launch and together with Pierre Hermé, this summer's new offerings have been created in a global collaboration for 'the ice cream of ice creams.'

The collaboration with Hermè was first announced in February of this year.

'Don't Stop'

The campaign accompanying this launch continues to build on the global theme 'Don't Stop', while highlighting the French connection - the macaron.

"The collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a perfect way to showcase the true craftsmanship of our brands," said Manuel Garabato, director of brand development for Häagen-Dazs.

"We both share the same commitment to high quality and flavour, a passion for innovating and reinterpreting classic favourites, and creating extraordinary experiences for our 'Don't Stop' is what we embody in everything we do, and with this campaign, we celebrate it in French style."

Special Summer Menu

Furthermore, the brand will have a special summer menu in its ice cream parlours, comprising three drinks and an ice cream designed together with Pierre Hermé.

These are the Citrus Macaron Crush, the Berry In Love Macaron Smoothie, the Iced Macaron Coffee Frappe, and the Macaron Kiss Cone.

"I am delighted to collaborate with Häagen-Dazs in the development of this new range," said Pierre Hermé.

"For the last twenty years, I have been constantly creating and reinterpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favourite creative terrain. Whether it be for texture, presentation or the possibilities of expressing 'taste', the macaron offers an ideal territory of expression for creativity."

Article by Robert McHugh.

