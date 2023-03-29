Hormel Foods Elects Ray Young, Mike Zechmeister To Board Of Directors

The Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that Ray Young, former vice-chairman and chief financial officer of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), and Mike Zechmeister, chief financial officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, have been elected to its board of directors, effective from 27 March 2023.

Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods, said, “With extensive financial and operational experience with some of the most well-known companies in the world, Ray brings excellent global experience in multiple industries to our board.

“Mike has spent several years overseeing the financial performance for companies in the food industry, and his background will be a key strategic asset. Both Ray and Mike will be great additions to our exceptional team of directors, and I look forward to working with them.”

Ray Young

Young will join the audit and governance committees of the Hormel Foods board. He served as vice-chairman of ADM – a global agricultural origination and processing company – until his retirement at the end of 2022.

Previously, Young served as ADM’s chief financial officer from December 2010 to April 2022.

Prior to ADM, he served in various senior executive roles at the General Motors Company from 1986 to 2010, including president of the Mercosur region of South America from 2004 to 2007, chief financial officer from 2008 to 2009, and vice-president of international operations, based in China, in 2010.

Young has served on the board of directors of the International Paper Company since 2014 and also serves on the board of the American Cancer Society, Illinois Division.

Mike Zechmeister

Zechmeister brings nearly three decades of finance experience to his role as chief financial officer of C.H. Robinson. Before joining Robinson, he was chief financial officer at United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Prior to joining UNFI, Zechmeister spent 25 years at General Mills, where he held a variety of finance leadership roles, including vice-president of finance for the Pillsbury Division, vice-president of finance for US retail sales, and treasurer.

He serves on the board of directors for the Children’s Theatre Company and on the board of advisors for the Carlson School of Management.

