Impossible Foods Expands Executive Team With Two Appointments

California-based Impossible Foods has announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team, to oversee several business functions.

The hires follow several key executive appointments for Impossible Foods in the past six months as it continues to invest in its leadership team and growth strategy, the company said in a statement.

Chief Science Officer

Sunil Chandran is joining Impossible Foods as its chief science officer to oversee the company’s R&D and innovation departments, with a focus on improving Impossible’s existing products and introducing new innovations to its product portfolio.

Chandran joins Impossible from Amyris Inc., where he spent more than 17 years bringing new fermentation-derived ingredients to market, most recently as its chief science officer and head of R&D.

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Elsewhere, Rob Haas is joining Impossible Foods as its chief supply chain officer, where he will oversee all parts of Impossible’s supply chain, from ingredient sourcing to dynamic forecasting, the company said.

Haas has more than 30 years experience in the industry with experience in the US, APAC and Western Europe. He previously worked at Anheuser Busch InBev, where he served as the Global VP of Ingredients, Supply Chain as well as the CEO and president of Metal Container Corporation, an AB InBev subsidiary.

Most recently, Haas was the chief supply officer at EverGrain Ingredients, a sustainable ingredient company created and backed by AB InBev to upcycle its barley grains into high quality, nutritious ingredients and plant proteins.

'New Phase'

“Sunil and Rob are exceptional leaders who know how to run critical business functions at scale,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods, which specialises in plant-based products.

“In addition to the depth and breadth of their expertise, they’re also both genuinely motivated by our mission and want to help us succeed in service of that. I’m excited to usher in this next phase of growth under their leadership.”

