52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Interbrand Identifies The 'Breakthrough Brands' Shaping The World Of 2023

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

An upmarket tinned-seafood manufacturer, a producer of 'gut-friendly gastronomy' and a New York-based cold-brew coffee maker are among the firms named in Interbrand's 2023 Breakthrough Brands Report, which focuses on emerging brands disrupting the global marketplace.

The report, produced in partnership with Vox Media, identifies 30 innovative brands that are 'breaking through a crowded landscape and building bold identities rooted in a clear vision', according to Interbrand.

It segments these into two groups. Firstly, a Top 12 (pictured), which are making moves to 'become the next generation of legacy brands' – brands included in this group include Chat GPT developer Open AI; Zepeto, a metaverse platform; Eight Sleep, a temperature control system for bedding; Fishwife, a chic tinned seafood brand; and more.

The report also identifies an addition 18 brands, which showcase emerging trends around beauty, wellness, sustainability, food, and brands that are 'bringing a next-gen approach', according to Interbrand.

'Society And Culture'

"This year's analysis of brands represents what's happening in society and culture today," commented Daniel Binns, global chief growth officer and CEO, Interbrand New York." Most industries are becoming crowded with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the sixth edition of the report, which in previous years has showcased innovations such as Slack (2017), Headspace (2016) and Athletic Brewing (2021), which have all gone one to become established brands.

Meet The Brands

The full list of brands featured covers a number of segments, including:

Food and Beverage

  • Fishwife, an ethically-sourced tinned seafood specialist
  • Acid League, which combines gastronomy with gut-friendly principles
  • Blank Street, a cold brew coffee specialist
  • Fly by Jing, a producer of sauces that blend Eastern and Western flavours
  • Crumbl Cookies, a direct-to-consumer cookie manufacturer
  • Talea, a female focused brewery
  • Slutty Vegan, a vegan chain that aims to challenge preconceptions about plant-based cuisine

Technology

  • OpenAI, the AI research team behind Chat GPT
  • Eight Sleep, which specialises in smart sleep technology
  • Neko Health, which utilises body scanning technology to promote and enhance individual health and well-being
  • Sila Nanotechnologies, which is focused on advancing battery technology for various applications
  • Zepeto, a metaverse platform that revolves around personalised avatars
  • Obsess, which specialises in developing immersive e-commerce experiences
  • DRESSX, a digital fashion brand that blurs the line between physical and virtual clothing

Electric Vehicles and Transportation

  • CAKE, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motorbikes
  • HiPhi, a developer of premium electric vehicles
  • Candela, a producer of electric boats
  • Ono, a manufacturer of environmentally friendly urban logistics vehicles
  • Fisker, a manufacturer of electric vehicles

Health, Beauty, and Wellness

  • Augustinus Bader, a manufacturer of skincare formulas for personalised skincare routines
  • Jolie Skin Co, producer of water filters for showers
  • Maude, a sexual wellness firm
  • Topicals, a skincare brand that supports mental well-being through its products and messaging

Miscellaneous

  • KidSuper, a creative studio and fashion brand
  • Caraway, a manufacturer of colourful cookware
  • Bilt, a rewards platform specifically catering to renters, offering incentives and benefits for tenants
  • Betterhalf, a matrimony app that focuses on helping individuals find their life partners
  • Chopova Lowena, a sustainable and gender-neutral luxury brand
  • Our Place, a design-led manufacturer of kitchen cookware
  • Season Eqpt, a manufacturer of inclusive snowboard and ski equipment

Check out the full report here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

PZ Cussons Anticipates Higher Full-Year Profit
2
A-Brands

Bonduelle Says Site In Russia's Belgorod Hit By Attacks In June, No Casualties
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Carrefour, Arla, Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana, Cevital Group
4
A-Brands

Healthy Food Asia 2023: Unveiling The Future Of Healthy Food In ASEAN And Asia Pacific
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com