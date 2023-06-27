Interbrand Identifies The 'Breakthrough Brands' Shaping The World Of 2023

An upmarket tinned-seafood manufacturer, a producer of 'gut-friendly gastronomy' and a New York-based cold-brew coffee maker are among the firms named in Interbrand's 2023 Breakthrough Brands Report, which focuses on emerging brands disrupting the global marketplace.
The report, produced in partnership with Vox Media, identifies 30 innovative brands that are 'breaking through a crowded landscape and building bold identities rooted in a clear vision', according to Interbrand.
It segments these into two groups. Firstly, a Top 12 (pictured), which are making moves to 'become the next generation of legacy brands' – brands included in this group include Chat GPT developer Open AI; Zepeto, a metaverse platform; Eight Sleep, a temperature control system for bedding; Fishwife, a chic tinned seafood brand; and more.
The report also identifies an addition 18 brands, which showcase emerging trends around beauty, wellness, sustainability, food, and brands that are 'bringing a next-gen approach', according to Interbrand.
'Society And Culture'
"This year's analysis of brands represents what's happening in society and culture today," commented Daniel Binns, global chief growth officer and CEO, Interbrand New York." Most industries are becoming crowded with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful."
This is the sixth edition of the report, which in previous years has showcased innovations such as Slack (2017), Headspace (2016) and Athletic Brewing (2021), which have all gone one to become established brands.
Meet The Brands
The full list of brands featured covers a number of segments, including:
Food and Beverage
- Fishwife, an ethically-sourced tinned seafood specialist
- Acid League, which combines gastronomy with gut-friendly principles
- Blank Street, a cold brew coffee specialist
- Fly by Jing, a producer of sauces that blend Eastern and Western flavours
- Crumbl Cookies, a direct-to-consumer cookie manufacturer
- Talea, a female focused brewery
- Slutty Vegan, a vegan chain that aims to challenge preconceptions about plant-based cuisine
Technology
- OpenAI, the AI research team behind Chat GPT
- Eight Sleep, which specialises in smart sleep technology
- Neko Health, which utilises body scanning technology to promote and enhance individual health and well-being
- Sila Nanotechnologies, which is focused on advancing battery technology for various applications
- Zepeto, a metaverse platform that revolves around personalised avatars
- Obsess, which specialises in developing immersive e-commerce experiences
- DRESSX, a digital fashion brand that blurs the line between physical and virtual clothing
Electric Vehicles and Transportation
- CAKE, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motorbikes
- HiPhi, a developer of premium electric vehicles
- Candela, a producer of electric boats
- Ono, a manufacturer of environmentally friendly urban logistics vehicles
- Fisker, a manufacturer of electric vehicles
Health, Beauty, and Wellness
- Augustinus Bader, a manufacturer of skincare formulas for personalised skincare routines
- Jolie Skin Co, producer of water filters for showers
- Maude, a sexual wellness firm
- Topicals, a skincare brand that supports mental well-being through its products and messaging
Miscellaneous
- KidSuper, a creative studio and fashion brand
- Caraway, a manufacturer of colourful cookware
- Bilt, a rewards platform specifically catering to renters, offering incentives and benefits for tenants
- Betterhalf, a matrimony app that focuses on helping individuals find their life partners
- Chopova Lowena, a sustainable and gender-neutral luxury brand
- Our Place, a design-led manufacturer of kitchen cookware
- Season Eqpt, a manufacturer of inclusive snowboard and ski equipment
