Interbrand Identifies The 'Breakthrough Brands' Shaping The World Of 2023

An upmarket tinned-seafood manufacturer, a producer of 'gut-friendly gastronomy' and a New York-based cold-brew coffee maker are among the firms named in Interbrand's 2023 Breakthrough Brands Report, which focuses on emerging brands disrupting the global marketplace.

The report, produced in partnership with Vox Media, identifies 30 innovative brands that are 'breaking through a crowded landscape and building bold identities rooted in a clear vision', according to Interbrand.

It segments these into two groups. Firstly, a Top 12 (pictured), which are making moves to 'become the next generation of legacy brands' – brands included in this group include Chat GPT developer Open AI; Zepeto, a metaverse platform; Eight Sleep, a temperature control system for bedding; Fishwife, a chic tinned seafood brand; and more.

The report also identifies an addition 18 brands, which showcase emerging trends around beauty, wellness, sustainability, food, and brands that are 'bringing a next-gen approach', according to Interbrand.

'Society And Culture'

"This year's analysis of brands represents what's happening in society and culture today," commented Daniel Binns, global chief growth officer and CEO, Interbrand New York." Most industries are becoming crowded with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful."

This is the sixth edition of the report, which in previous years has showcased innovations such as Slack (2017), Headspace (2016) and Athletic Brewing (2021), which have all gone one to become established brands.

Meet The Brands

The full list of brands featured covers a number of segments, including:

Food and Beverage

Fishwife, an ethically-sourced tinned seafood specialist

Acid League, which combines gastronomy with gut-friendly principles

Blank Street, a cold brew coffee specialist

Fly by Jing, a producer of sauces that blend Eastern and Western flavours

Crumbl Cookies, a direct-to-consumer cookie manufacturer

Talea, a female focused brewery

Slutty Vegan, a vegan chain that aims to challenge preconceptions about plant-based cuisine

Technology

OpenAI, the AI research team behind Chat GPT

Eight Sleep, which specialises in smart sleep technology

Neko Health, which utilises body scanning technology to promote and enhance individual health and well-being

Sila Nanotechnologies, which is focused on advancing battery technology for various applications

Zepeto, a metaverse platform that revolves around personalised avatars

Obsess, which specialises in developing immersive e-commerce experiences

DRESSX, a digital fashion brand that blurs the line between physical and virtual clothing

Electric Vehicles and Transportation

CAKE, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motorbikes

HiPhi, a developer of premium electric vehicles

Candela, a producer of electric boats

Ono, a manufacturer of environmentally friendly urban logistics vehicles

Fisker, a manufacturer of electric vehicles

Health, Beauty, and Wellness

Augustinus Bader, a manufacturer of skincare formulas for personalised skincare routines

Jolie Skin Co, producer of water filters for showers

Maude, a sexual wellness firm

Topicals, a skincare brand that supports mental well-being through its products and messaging

Miscellaneous

KidSuper, a creative studio and fashion brand

Caraway, a manufacturer of colourful cookware

Bilt, a rewards platform specifically catering to renters, offering incentives and benefits for tenants

Betterhalf, a matrimony app that focuses on helping individuals find their life partners

Chopova Lowena, a sustainable and gender-neutral luxury brand

Our Place, a design-led manufacturer of kitchen cookware

Season Eqpt, a manufacturer of inclusive snowboard and ski equipment

Check out the full report here.

