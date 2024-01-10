52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Investment Firm PAG To Acquire Frozen-Treats Maker Food Union Europe

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Global alternative investment firm PAG Private Equity has agreed to acquire a majority controlling interest in Food Union Europe – a maker of ice-cream and frozen treats, operating in six European countries.

The transaction, awaiting final regulatory approval, was executed through the acquisition of equity from the founder and other private stakeholders of Food Union Europe, the investment firm noted.

Lincoln Pan, partner and co-head of Private Equity at PAG added, "PAG Private Equity has been invested in Food Union Europe since February 2017. We believe strongly in the company's unrivalled market position across its core markets in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway and Romania.

"We look forward to working with the existing management to support Food Union's continued growth and expansion."

The Transaction

Following regulatory approval, expected in the first quarter of 2024, full operational control of Food Union Europe's dairy and ice cream production and direct-to-consumer distribution enterprises in Europe will pass to PAG.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal includes brands in Latvia (Rīgas piena kombināts, Valmieras piens and Premia FFL), Estonia (Premia TKH), Lithuania (Premia KPC), Denmark (Premier Is, Hjem Is and Frast), Norway (Isbjorn Is and Den Norske Isbilen) and Romania (Alpin57Lux).

Food Union Europe will continue to operate under its existing corporate name and business structure.

Arturs Cirjevskis, CEO of Food Union Group in Europe, and the general managers of the group companies will continue to manage Food Union Europe.

Cirjevskis stated, "Food Union today is a strong, resilient, and well-positioned player in regions where further growth is anticipated. This is attributed to historically developed and robust product brands and the company's focus on product innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With ongoing and upcoming investments in manufacturing technologies, automation, and operational excellence in general, we anticipate further strengthening in domestic markets and exports in the coming years."

PAG Private Equity

PAG Private Equity is an active investor in the food industry, focusing on frozen food.

Most recently, it acquired two Australian companies in the food and consumer sector – Patties, a maker of savoury snack, appetiser, meal and dessert brands, and Vesco, a producer of frozen food in Australia and New Zealand.

PAG's consumer product portfolio also includes retail franchises (Craveable Brands), chicken processing and production companies (The Cordina Group and Shandong Fengxiang Co. Ltd.) and dairy producers (Youran Dairy).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Vimto Maker Nichols Reports 'Strong Performance' In FY 2023
2
A-Brands

Retailer Douglas Plans Q1 Listing In New Test For European IPOs, Sources Say
3
A-Brands

Out Of The World Pasta: Barilla To Send Fusilli To Space
4
A-Brands

JDE Peet's Announces Completion Of Maratá Business
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com