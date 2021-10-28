ISM And ProSweets To Offer 360-Degree Trade Fair Experience

Published on Oct 28 2021 1:14 PM in A-Brands tagged: Cologne / Trade Fair / ProSweets Cologne / ISM 2022

ISM & ProSweets @home is opening new opportunities for exhibitors and visitors by offering a new digital platform.

The platform will allow exhibitors to access new target groups and present their solutions to an even broader public. At the same time, visitors can go live any time or call up content precisely when they have the time.

In addition, the digital components also give people who are unable to participate physically a new way to attend the trade fair.

The platform is available to exhibitors and visitors from 1 to 2 February 2022, while the physical trade fair commences on 31 January 2022.

All exhibitors with a stand at Koelnmesse will have a digital presence via an interactive exhibitor profile with contact data and product information.

The 'Talk-to-me' function will facilitate a spontaneous exchange between exhibitors and visitors.

In addition to the information at the digital exhibition stands of the exhibitors, the stages are the focal point of ISM & ProSweets @home.

Trend lectures, trade information and start-up pitches will take place on the Expert Stage. At the Global Competence in Food Stage, the visitors will receive information from the Koelnmesse Food network as well as market research results and sweet trends from all over the globe.

Manufacturers will present their products and solutions in the form of short lectures on the Product Stages.

All presentations will subsequently be available on-demand until 30 April 2022, which will further extend the reach of the trade fair.

Taking Off Again In Physical Form

ISM will physically take off again next year, and 80% of the exhibition space is currently already booked.

The event and congress programme will offer insights into the trends and developments of the sweets and snacks industry.

Alongside the ISM Expert Stage, the New Product Showcase will present the most innovative products of ISM 2022.

The event will also feature the future congress #CONNECT2030 in transition, organised in collaboration with ProSweets Cologne.

For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com and www.prosweets.com.