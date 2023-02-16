Jan Philipp Hartmann Takes Over As Director For Anuga At Koelnmesse

Trade fair organiser Koelnmesse has announced that Jan Philipp Hartmann is set to take over the role of director for Anuga at Koelnmesse.

The 38-year-old will assume responsibility for the direct management and development of the global food trade fair from April 2023.

He will succeed Stefanie Mauritz, who was appointed to the role in December 2019.

ISM Experience

Hartmann, who has been employed by Koelnmesse since 2016, has many years of experience as a sales manager for exhibitors at confectionery trade fairs ISM Middle East and ISM Cologne.

From mid-2019 onwards, he helped to develop ISM Middle East as a director, including successfully overseeing the re-branding of the event from yummex to ISM.

From April, he will be using this experience to boost Anuga’s success, Koelnmesse said.

‘Passion For World Of Events’

“We are very glad to have found a talented professional from our own ranks for one of our largest global trade fairs,” said Gerald Böse, chairman of the board, Koelnmesse. “Anuga will benefit enormously from Jan Philipp Hartmann’s wealth of international experience and his passion for the world of events.”

Hartmann said that he is looking forward to organising an event in his home city of Cologne, and has already set out some clear objectives.

“I am aiming to sharpen up and expand the Anuga brand, especially in terms of its status as a world-class trade fair,” he commented.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse, whose 284,000 square metres of exhibition space make it the third-largest in Germany and one of the top ten in the world – is close to the centre of Cologne and has excellent connections to the German and international transport networks.

Each year, Koelnmesse organises and manages about 80 trade fairs, exhibitions, guest events and corporate events in Cologne, as well as in key markets around the world in physical, digital and hybrid formats.

