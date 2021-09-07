ESM Magazine

JDE Names New General Manager For UK And Ireland Retail Division

Published on Sep 7 2021 1:03 PM in A-Brands tagged: UK / Jacobs Douwe Egberts / Appointment / JDE Peet's / Angela White

Jacobs Douwe Egberts UK (JDE), a subsidiary of JDE Peet's, has announced the appointment of Angela White as general manager for the UK and Ireland Retail business, effective 6 September 2021.

She will be part of the company's European Leadership Team and report to Juan Amat, president of JDE Peet's European division.

Her appointment comes at a time when JDE is exploring new opportunities to position the business for future growth through partnerships and e-commerce platforms.

Juan Amat stated, "We're delighted that Angela [White] will be taking on this role for our UK & Ireland business. I am confident that her passion for iconic brands, combined with her proven track record of building teams and leading businesses, will hold her in good stead as we continue to develop JDE's business in the UK & Ireland."

White will lead JDE's operations in the UK and Ireland, with responsibility for household coffee brands including Kenco, Tassimo, L'OR, Maxwell House, Mellow Birds and Douwe Egberts.

She will also focus on JDE's sustainability journey in the UK&I division, which recently launched a cross-industry coffee pod recycling initiative, Podback, in addition to driving cultural transformation.

An Experienced Professional

White brings a wealth of experience following 20 years in the FMCG industry with leading companies, including PepsiCo, United Biscuits/KP Snacks, and Marks & Spencer.

She joins JDE from PepsiCo, where she has spent the last four years as general manager of nutrition (Juice/Grains) for the UK and Ireland business.

She was responsible for leading brands including Tropicana, Naked and Quaker.

She led a full transformation of the juice and grains businesses and was instrumental in implementing a new consumer-led strategy for the company's major brands.

Read More: Heating Up The Market – Analysis Of The Hot Drinks Segment

Before joining PepsiCo, White spent four years at KP Snacks as trading director for UK Grocery and Republic of Ireland before becoming director for private label in 2014.

As part of the executive team at KP Snacks, she played a significant role in developing the new standalone KP
Snacks business, both culturally and commercially.

Commenting on her new role, White said, "The last 18 months have brought significant changes to our industry, but JDE is well positioned in this context, a dynamic and values-led business with well-loved brands. I look forward to working with the team, continuing to strive for the best consumer experience with every cup."

Last month, JDE Peet's reported better-than-expected operating profit for the first half of its 2021 financial year, as growth in sales of coffee for home consumption offset an uneven restart for coffee shops due to the pandemic.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

