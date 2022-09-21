Jury Votes On SIAL Innovation Awards 2022

With 30 days to go before the next SIAL Paris show, a jury of experts met to determine the winners of the highly anticipated SIAL Innovation Awards 2022.

This year’s 21 winners will come together in a dedicated area of the exhibition between 15-19 October.

Presented in recognition of the most outstanding food industry innovations, these awards will be complemented by three special awards: bronze, silver and gold, the winners of which will be announced at the show.

SIAL Innovation establishes the show as 'the food trends trailblazer', providing visitors with expert views and up-to-date content on innovation and market foresight worldwide.

This forum for discussion about re-invention, transition and the future decodes the new products and consumption trends emerging in the global food industry.

The winning innovations will be showcased in a dedicated area of the show.

This gallery of new and innovative solutions will then travel the globe to appear in other major SIAL network events in Canada, China, the USA, India, Jakarta, the Middle East, among others.

An Expert Selection

This observatory of food industry innovation has set the global benchmark for more than 20 years and will be presented this year in partnership with ProtéinesXTC.

A specialist in strategy, innovation and communications for food industry companies, ProtéinesXTC selected the list of finalists from approximately 1,800 entries.

The preliminary selection of new products was assessed and voted on by the SIAL Innovation Grand Jury of industry experts, trade press journalists and representatives of SIAL.

Having assessed each new product and rated it on a scoring scale, the members of the jury discussed all the competing innovations in all categories before voting for the one they found most persuasive.

For the first time this year, food industry professionals are invited to vote for their favorite new product online at www.sialparis.com between 15 September and 14 October.

The innovation with the most votes will receive the Public Award at SIAL Innovation.

The SIAL Innovation Awards Ceremony is scheduled between 4:30pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.