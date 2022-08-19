Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper In Talks To Buy Bang Energy Drinks Maker: Report

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is in talks to buy the maker of Bang Energy drinks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, at a time when traditional beverage makers are investing in smaller brands.

The deal price for the owner of the energy drink brand, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc or VPX, has not been finalised, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

One of the people said VPX could be valued at over $2 billion, while another person placed the figure at more than $3 billion, according to the report that said talks are in an early stage.

Coffee maker Keurig Dr Pepper and VPX did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Series Of Deals

A deal for VPX could mark the latest in a series of deals by beverage giants, with Coca-Cola Co acquiring the rest of BodyArmor it did not own for $5.6 billion and PepsiCo Inc taking a stake in energy drinks maker Celsius Holdings Inc.

The deal with BodyArmor in 2021 marks a shift in strategy for Coca-Cola that spent the preceding year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on its sodas.

In June, Keurig Dr Pepper entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global rights to the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from Station Agro-Biotech.

The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to boost growth for Atypique by leveraging Station Agro-Biotech's R&D expertise in the category and Keurig Dr Pepper's  sales and distribution network.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Forecasts Dour 2023 Due To China COVID Lockdowns
2
A-Brands

Investor Peltz 'Supportive' of Unilever's Sustainability Drive
3
A-Brands

Coca-Cola And McDonald's Left Russia, Their Brands Stayed Behind
4
A-Brands

Glanbia Raises Full-Year Guidance After H1 Performance Exceeds Expectations
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com