Retail

HELL Energy Embracing AI To Create A Point Of Difference: GlobalData

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The energy drinks market has proven itself to be one of the most stable in recent years, with Red Bull, Monster and Rockstar dominating the segment, however, there is still room for creative disruptors, such as HELL Energy, a leading analyst has said.

Ayoub Khalil, consumer analyst at GlobalData, was commenting following HELL Energy's recent investment in tech-augmented experiences, including the development of a new 'AI drink', which was created by artificial intelligence across every part of its value chain, according to the company.

"Since its launch in the early 2000s, HELL Energy has established itself as the market leader in eastern Europe and more significantly found itself as the major player in India recently," Khalil commented. "It is now looking for continued growth from launches in high growth potential economies."

Digital Influence

HELL Energy's embrace of AI is likely to go down well with consumers, with a recent survey by GlobalData indicating that more than 86% of global consumers' buying choices are shaped by how digitally influenced a product is.

“The big question, however, with the release, is whether it serves to be more than a marketing ploy or a genuine innovation that draws on AI’s powerful capabilities to produce true value that satisfies nuanced consumer preferences," added Khalil.

AI In Production

In terms of the broader view of the commercial landscape, the release of HELL Energy's new AI drink represents an interesting case study for firms considering involving artificial intelligence in their production processes, GlobalData added.

One example of this is Coca-Cola's new Y3000 drink, which it claims to have developed with the help of AI.

"HELL Energy, however, does state that what makes its drink truly AI generated compared to other products is the complete use of AI in everything from packaging to evaluation to marketing elements," Khalil commented.

"Where the company needs to be clearer is in how much they’ve been able to completely strip away any subjective human choice in the configuration that every AI system is adjusted with, which still remains undisclosed by the company.”

