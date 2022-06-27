Subscribe Login
Keurig Dr Pepper To Acquire Global Rights To Atypique

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global rights to the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from Station Agro-Biotech.

The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to boost growth for Atypique by leveraging Station Agro-Biotech's R&D expertise in the category and Keurig Dr Pepper's  sales and distribution network.

The companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Étienne Boulay, co-founder of Atypique and former Canadian star football player, TV and radio host said, "Atypique is meant to push the limits of the ready-to-drink industry by offering outside-the-box, beyond-the-normal-standard products, and this collaboration will allow the brand to continue to do just that."

Jonathan Robin, president of Station Agro-Biotech, stated, " This agreement represents an exceptional opportunity to work with a beverage industry leader, and Keurig Dr Pepper will bring market knowledge and strength to the Atypique brand.

“At the same time, we are delighted to have the opportunity to keep growing and innovating within a category in full effervescence and have more time to spend doing R&D in the broader beverage space."

Atypique offers a range of ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic cocktails, such as margaritas, gin and tonic and mojitos.

In Canada, non-alcoholic cocktails saw growth of more than 30% in retail dollar sales during the past year, and Atypique currently has a 42% market share of that segment.

"At Keurig Dr Pepper, we strongly believe in innovation to drive growth to meet the evolving beverage needs of consumers," said Ozan Dokmecioglu, CFO & President of International at Keurig Dr Pepper.

"We are excited to add this new platform to our powerful portfolio in Canada, and the global rights to Atypique provide optionality to further expand the brand's growth potential."

Olivier Lemire, President of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, added, "Atypique is a great complement to our successful ready-to-drink alcohol portfolio, and we look forward to continuing innovating around this brand to drive accelerated growth.”

