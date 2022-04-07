Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu As New CEO

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has announced the appointment of finance chief Ozan Dokmecioglu as its new chief executive officer, succeeding current chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort.

As part of the succession plan, Gamgort will serve as executive chairman for two years to support the transition.

Gamgort has agreed to continue as a significant investor in the company, maintaining at least half of his Keurig Dr Pepper shareholdings during his tenure as executive chairman.

'Growth And Value Creation'

Gamgort stated, "I am excited to partner with Ozan, our leadership team and the KDP board of directors to drive continued growth and value creation.

“As we move into the next chapter for our modern beverage company, we're establishing a leadership team that can guide the success of KDP well into the future."

Dokmecioglu will assume his new role and join the company’s board of directors on 29 July 2022.

The announcement follows the successful completion of Keurig Dr Pepper's three-year merger integration period.

"I am honoured to assume the role of KDP CEO at this important time for our company and look to the future excited by the enormous potential that lies ahead," Dokmecioglu said.

"I am grateful for the ongoing partnership with Bob and the support of our board of directors and leadership team, as we continue to work together to drive outsized value creation," he added.

Roles And Responsibilities

In his new role, Dokmecioglu will lead the execution of the company's strategy and ensure continued operational performance.

As executive chairman, Gamgort will lead the board of directors and supervise the deployment of the company’s discretionary cash flow.

The process of recruiting a CFO to succeed Dokmecioglu is already underway, the company added.

Lead independent director at Keurig Dr Pepper, Paul Michaels, stated, "We are pleased to appoint Ozan as our next CEO after a thorough succession planning process, including the consideration of internal and external candidates.

“Ozan is an exceptionally strong leader with the skills, experience, values and perspective to lead KDP into the future. We are also fortunate to have Bob in a position to continue working closely with Ozan and the leadership team over the next few years."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Lowers Profit Outlook As Supply Chain Costs Bite
2
A-Brands

The Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers 25 Years of Cutting-Edge Inspiration
3
A-Brands

Britain's GSK Stops Supplement, Vitamin Sales To Russia
4
A-Brands

Moody's Changes Outlook For Consumer Goods Sector From 'Positive' To 'Stable'
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com