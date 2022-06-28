Kraft Heinz Announces Virtual Power Purchase Agreement With Repsol

The Kraft Heinz Company has entered into a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement with Spanish energy company Repsol.

The agreement is a first for Kraft Heinz in the wind energy sector, and aims to help the company achieve its target of procuring a majority of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

The deal will see the food maker source over 90 gigawatt hours/year of renewable energy from Repsol’s Delta II (Aragon, Spain) project in Spain.

The energy is the equivalent to meet the energy requirements of approximately 90% of Kraft Heinz’s European manufacturing sites, which is the majority of its European load.

The virtual power purchase agreement is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 25,000 average EU households per year at its peak, the company noted.

Rafael Oliveira, executive vice-president and president of international markets at Kraft Heinz, said, “Our agreement with Repsol is a significant step in our efforts to reduce the impact of climate change.

“I am proud of this investment in our International Zone, which we expect to contribute to our global goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and reducing 50% of our emissions by 2030, while also helping our industry make the transition to renewable power.”

Net-Zero Emissions

Last year, the company announced its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operational footprint (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and entire global supply chain (Scope 3) by 2050.

João Costeira, Repsol's executive-director of Low Carbon Generation, stated, "This agreement with Kraft Heinz confirms once again the potential and attractiveness of our renewable assets for companies that are looking for guaranteed coverage of their long-term energy needs and, at the same time, obtain greater stability, which favours their competitiveness."

In December of 2019, Repsol pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

One of the pillars of the company's decarbonisation strategy involves renewable power generation. It aims to achieve 20 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030 and six gigawatts by 2025.

Read More: Kraft Heinz To Test Ketchup Bottle Made From Wood Pulp

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.