A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Partners With BHE Renewables For US Operations

Food giant Kraft Heinz has announced a virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, for its operations within the United States, which make up the largest part of the company’s North America zone.

This agreement is designed to enable the global food group to generate the majority of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, a key area of the company’s net-zero emissions plans.

Kraft Heinz And BHE Renewables Agreement

By the end of 2022, Kraft Heinz plans to purchase enough renewable energy from BHE Renewables to offset more than 15% of the energy usage at its US manufacturing sites.

By the end of 2025, this amount is expected to increase to approximately 60%.

Kraft Heinz added that it will source renewable energy from BHE Renewables’ 158-megawatt Gopher Creek wind farm in Texas.

Steve Rowley, vice president of renewable development and energy markets at BHE Renewables, said, "We are proud to support Kraft Heinz as it carries out its commitment to create a more sustainable environment.

"Kraft Heinz has an ambitious goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, and we look forward to working with them to meet their renewable energy needs."

Renewable Energy Initiatives

This is the latest agreement is a series of renewable energy initiatives by Kraft Heinz, including solar projects at three group  manufacturing sites in China.

The plants are expected to prevent approximately 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the environment each year for the next two decades.

These initiatives also include Kraft Heinz’s recent vPPA with Repsol in Spain.

"As one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, we are committed to contributing to global efforts to reduce the ongoing threat of climate change," said Kraft Heinz CEO and board chair Miguel Patricio.

"In 2020, we committed to buy the majority of our electricity from renewable sources by 2025. This agreement with BHE Renewables helps put us on track to accomplish that aspiration and brings us one step closer to achieving net zero emissions by 2050," Patricio added.

Kraft Heinz will continues to prioritise sustainable initiatives by pursuing renewable energy opportunities around the world through utility-scale power purchase agreements and vPPAs.

