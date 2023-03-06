Mars Teams Up With Conjure To Bring Ice Cream Direct To Consumers

Conjure, the global store-hailing service, and Mars, Incorporated, the confectionery company, have jointly announced the launch of a 'store-hailing' pilot for Mars brands with on-demand mobile ice cream stores.

The partnership will equip Conjure's fleet of mobile stores with offerings from Mars' ice cream portfolio, allowing customers to order ice cream from their smartphones and have it delivered to their desired location in minutes.

The partnership will initially launch in Hollywood, Los Angeles this spring, with plans to expand to more locations later in the year.

At the onset, shoppers can purchase M&M'S Chocolate, Snickers and Twix ice cream pints as well as M&M'S Cookie Sandwiches, and Snickers and Twix ice cream bars from Conjure's mobile ice cream stores.

One-Tap Ordering Process

With its one-tap ordering process, consumers can hail a mobile shop to their location using the Conjure app. The mobile shop, which is said to arrive within minutes, features Conjure's patented, checkout-free system, allowing consumers to handpick their orders and walk away.

Conjure claims that its mobile ice cream shops, filled with frozen products, deliver directly to consumers in as little as two minutes.

"Mars is continuously investing in driving innovation for the treats and snacks category through the unattended retail space, giving consumers more opportunity to shop our products with speed and convenience," said Jerome Morgen, senior global director, Mars Unattended Retail.

"This partnership with Conjure helps solve the industry's biggest issue – ice cream melting before reaching the home when purchased in store or through other delivery methods."

In February, Mars Incorporated was named on Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers in 2023.

