Mondelēz Appoints Stephanie Lilak As EVP And Chief People Officer

Mondelēz International has appointed Stephanie Lilak as executive vice-president and chief people officer, effective from 15 January 2024.

Lilak succeeds Paulette Alviti, who will retire in April, after five and a half years with the company.

Lilak will report to chair and chief executive Dirk Van de Put and join the Mondelēz International leadership team.

She will oversee the company’s human resources function worldwide, including – among other responsibilities – talent management, leadership and capability development, diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Having a winning growth culture, anchored by engaged talent, future-focused capabilities and diversity, equity and inclusion, is an absolutely critical part of our current and future success as an organisation,” Van de Put stated. “I am excited for Stephanie’s leadership as a champion of our people and culture.”

Van de Put added, “I want to share my deep appreciation for Paulette’s great leadership in enhancing our culture at Mondelēz International and setting us on the path for an exciting future.

“She has made a measured impact, improving our operating model, HR systems and processes, and engagement as an organisation, and I greatly appreciate her years as a trusted partner for me and our leadership team.”

Stephanie Lilak

Lilak brings experience across multiple industries and is a two-time public-company chief human resources officer.

She was with General Mills for 23 years, in human resources leadership roles, including sales, operations, and international positions.

As CHRO of Dunkin Brands, Lilak led several impactful talent, organisational and cultural initiatives, to support the growth of the company and its people.

She joins Mondelēz from Bumble, Inc., where she currently serves as chief people officer.

“After spending the majority of my more-than 30-year career working in food, the opportunity to lead people and culture development for such a dynamic global company with a portfolio of iconic snacking brands is very exciting,” Lilak said.

She is also an independent board member at First Watch Restaurants, where she serves as chair of the compensation committee and a member of the audit committee.