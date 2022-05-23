Mondelēz International Contributes To FlexCollect Project

Mondelēz International has announced its participation in the £2.9 million (€3.5 million) Flexible Plastic Fund FlexCollect project in the UK.

Commenting on the company's role, Louise Stigant, Mondelēz International UK managing director said, “Packaging plays an important role, from protecting the food we buy to preventing it from becoming food waste. A high proportion of our packaging on the UK market is already designed to be recyclable, and consumers can recycle it at home.

"Increasing the recycling rates of our flexible packaging, and creating a circular economy for this material so our packaging does not end its life in the environment, is a priority for us and something we know is important to our consumers.

Collection Services

The project seeks inform how to incorporate flexible packaging into existing collection services across different demographics and geographies.

Mondelēz International has co-funded the project, which will run for the next three years with the aim of creating a future where people and planet thrive, through UKRI’s Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge (SSPP) and Zero Waste Scotland. The project also benefits from DEFRA, UKRI, SUEZ, RECOUP, LARAC, WRAP, NAWDO, CIWM and ESA support.

Pack Light and Pack Right

The initiative is a part of Mondelēz International’s ‘Pack Light and Pack Right’ strategy to support its 2025 global goals.

These include achieving 100% designed recyclable packaging, reducing the use of virgin plastic material in its overall plastic packaging portfolio by 5%, and providing buyers with recycling information.

