52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Mondelēz To Invest €40m In Belgian Factory

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Biscuit and chocolate producer Mondelēz International will invest €40 million in new technology and equipment for chocolate production at its Herentals factory in Belgium.

The biscuit factory in Herentals is one of its largest in Europe with an annual production of around 70,000 tonnes of cookies.

However, it has outdated equipment and capacity limitations, making it less efficient than Mondelēz’s other European production sites.

Increased Production Capacity

The new installations will boost the production capacity of chocolate bars and crispy chocolate wafers, strengthen the site's competitiveness, and support the future growth of brands like Côte d'Or and Milka-Leo.

The investment will enable the factory to take over the production of chocolate bars from other facilities, enabling the confectionery giant to increase capacity and competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Mondelēz will move the production of chocolate Easter eggs from Herentals to Poland due to its small-scale and high conversion costs, according to media reports.

Unions are worried about potential job losses, but Mondelēz claims 'everyone is needed' and natural layoffs are not planned, adding it will work with unions.

For certain other products characterised by small-scale and labour-intensive processes, possible future options are currently being sought within and outside the Mondelēz production network.

Second Investment

This is the second investment in the Herentals bakery plant this year after Mondelēz announced in March it has earmarked over €30 million to support increased production capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investment includes a new production line for TUC crackers, creating an additional +6.500 tons capacity, available to support up to +40% future growth, and a new production hall for the Prince biscuit, producing chocolate cream filling with the latest technology. The new installations will be operational in early 2024.

Mondelēz’s Benelux operations are headquartered in Mechelen and employ over 2,000 people. In Belgium, it has two production sites: Herentals and a factory in Namur for processed cheese.

In November, Mondelēz International hiked its annual sales and profit growth forecasts for the third time this year, betting on consumers to continue snacking on the Oreo maker's chocolates and baked snacks despite price increases.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Sustainable Food Brands – Ranked
2
Features

Sustainable Supermarket Retail Chains – Ranked
3
A-Brands

UK To Probe Unilever's Environmental Claims As Part Of Greenwashing Crackdown
4
A-Brands

Pastificio Rana To Bring Production Back To Italy With €78m Plan
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com