Monster Beverage Acquires Bang Energy

By Dayeeta Das
Monster Beverage Corporation has completed the acquisition of Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its affiliates, collectively known as Bang Energy, for approximately $362 million (€329.9 million), subject to adjustments.

The acquired assets include Bang Energy beverages and a beverage production facility in Phoenix, Arizona, the company said in a statement.

Chair and co-chief executive officer of Monster Beverage, Rodney C Sacks said, "We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition presents to us and believe that the Bang brand will fit well within our broader portfolio of energy drink brands."

Vice chair and co-chief executive officer Hilton H Schlosberg added, "We are pleased to add Bang Energy beverages, with their distinct market positioning and loyal consumer base, into our energy drink portfolio.

"As part of the transaction, we are also acquiring a state-of-the-art beverage plant in Phoenix, and we will be increasing production at this facility to accommodate certain of our other brands."

Quarterly Report

In May, Monster Beverage reported 'record' net sales of $1.70 billion (€1.54 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 11.9%, from net sales of $1.52 billion (€1.38 billion) in the 2022 comparable period.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 52.8% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 51.1% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by pricing actions, decreased freight-in costs and decreased aluminium can costs, the company said.

Monster said it implemented pricing actions in the United States and certain other international markets in 2022 and continued to implement price increases in certain international markets in the first quarter of 2023, all of which positively impacted gross profit margins.

