The World’s Most-Popular Grocery Brands 2023: Kantar Brand Footprint

Kantar has revealed the latest edition of its annual Brand Footprint report, which tracks the most-chosen brands by consumers around the world.

The latest edition analyses the purchasing habits of shoppers across 53 countries – representing 86% of the global population – within the context a cost of living crisis.

Marked by double-digit inflation affecting food products, global household spending on fast-moving consumer goods increased by 4.8% in 2022, Kantar said, while the volume of items purchased only rose by 0.1%. This indicates that consumers spent more on fewer items, even as they made efforts to buy cheaper.

The report takes into account elements such as consumer reach points (CRP), penetration, and 'times chosen' to determine the popularity and reach of each brand.

Let's have a look at the top 25 most-chosen brands globally, according to the latest Kantar Brand Footprint report.

1. Coca-Cola

The iconic beverage brand retains its top position from the previous year, with a CRP of 7162 million. Coca-Cola's CRP performance remained stable, and it achieved a penetration rate of 46.5 and a 'times chosen' rate of 12.7, making it the most chosen brand in the world.

2. Colgate

Another household name, Colgate secures the second spot in the rankings. With a CRP of 4298 million, Colgate experienced a CRP increase of 2%. The brand's penetration rate stood at 57.5, while its 'times chosen' rate reached 6.2.

3. Maggi

Nestlé-owned Maggi ranks third in this year's rankings. With a CRP of 3778 million, up 9%, Maggi's penetration rate stood at 37.0, while its 'times chosen' rate was 8.4.

4. Lay's

Rising two positions, Lay's takes the fourth spot on the list. With a CRP of 2820 million, a 5% increase, the brand, also known as Walker's, achieved a penetration of 32.3 and a 'times chosen' rate of 7.2.

5. Pepsi

Soft drink brand Pepsi attained a CRP of 2666 million, down 5%. Its penetration rate stood at 26.1, while its 'times chosen' rate was 8.4.

6. Lifebuoy

Slipping two places compared to the previous year, Lifebuoy holds sixth position in the rankings. With a CRP of 2374 million, down 22%, its penetration rate was 26.7 and 'times chosen' rate was 7.3.

7. Sunsilk

Personal care brand Sunsilk achieved a CRP of 2334 million, up 14%, with a penetration rate of 26.8 and a 'times chosen' rate of 7.2. Sunsilk rose two places, year-on-year.

8. Nescafé

Dropping one place to eighth is coffee brand Nescafé. With a CRP of 2314 million, the brand's penetration stood at 25.3, while its 'times chosen' rate was 7.5.

9. Indomie

Down one place to ninth position, Indomie reported a CRP of 2197 million and achieved a penetration rate of 6.1, with a 'times chosen' rate of 29.6.

10. Dove

Maintaining its rank from the previous year, Dove secures the tenth spot on the list. With a CRP of 1933 million, Dove achieved a penetration of 38.1, while its 'times chosen' rate was 4.2.

11. Vim

Holding steady in 11th, Vim reported a CRP of 1876 million. It achieved a penetration rate of 21.0 and a 'times chosen' rate of 7.4.

12. Lux

Rising one place, Lux reported a CRP of 1712 million, up 16%. The Unilever-owned brand recorded a penetration rate of 30.3 and a 'times chosen' rate of 4.7.

13. Knorr

Despite a slight rank movement decline of one, Knorr reported a CRP of 1573 million. Its penetration rate stood at 25.7, while its 'times chosen' rate stood at 5.0.

14. Gatorade

Claiming the fourteenth position, Gatorade reported a CRP of 1414 million, an increase of 1%. The brand attained a penetration rate of 11.2 and a 'times chosen' performance of 10.4.

15. Downy

Moving up one rank, Downy secures the fifteenth spot on the list. With a CRP of 1343 million, Downy achieved a penetration rate of 17.7. The brand's 'times chosen' rate stood at 6.3.

16. Sunlight

Despite a rank movement decline of one, Sunlight remains a trusted brand for household cleaning. With a CRP of 1338 million, Sunlight's penetration performance was recorded at 10.9, while its 'times chosen' rate stood at 10.1.

17. Oreo

Mondelēz-owned Oreo climbs one place up the ranks to secure the seventeenth position. With a CRP of 1319 million, an 8% increase, the brand achieved a penetration rate of 30.6 and a 'times chosen' rate of 3.6.

18. Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew claims eighteenth spot on the list, a drop of one compared to last year. With a CRP of 1304 million, a 4% increase, the beverage brand achieved a penetration rate of 8.6 and a 'times chosen' rate of 12.5.

19. Sprite

Coca-Cola-owned Sprite secures the nineteenth position in the ranking, rising one spot. With a CRP of 1290 million, a 8% increase, the brand recorded a penetration rate of 28.9 and a 'times chosen' rate of 3.7.

20. Red Bull

Rising one place, Red Bull claims the twentieth spot on the list, with a CRP of 1218 million The brand achieved a penetration rate of 10.5 and a 'times chosen' rate of 9.5.

21. Nestlé

Despite a rank movement decline of two, Nestlé continues to be a recognised and trusted brand. With a CRP of 1144 million, Nestlé achieved a penetration rate of 24.7. The brand's 'times chosen' rate stood at 3.8.

22. Monster

Monster jumps three spots to claim the twenty-second position. With a CRP of 1136 million, a 4% increase, the energy drinks brand attained a penetration rate of 5.7 and boasted a 'times chosen' rate of 16.5.

23. Head & Shoulders

Hair care brand Head & Shoulders secures the twenty-third spot on the list, rising three places. With a CRP of 1118 million, it achieved a penetration rate of 24.3 and a 'times chosen' rate of 3.8.

24. Doritos

Snack brand Doritos maintains its position at twenty-fourth on the list. With a CRP of 1106 million, the PepsiCo-owned brand achieved a penetration rate of 14.9 and a 'times chosen' rate of 6.1.

25. Kinder

In twenty-fifth position, Ferrreo-owned family favourite Kinder achieved a CRP of 1103 million, down 2%. The brand achieved a penetration rate of 15.0 and a 'times chosen' rate of 6.1.

About Kantar Brand Footprint

The annual Brand Footprint study by Kantar is based on the actual purchasing behaviour of over 550,000 households worldwide, representing a total of 1.2 billion households across 53 markets on all five continents, which accounts for 87% of the global GDP.

For this study, Kantar tracked more than 37,000 brands in the beverages, food, dairy, personal care, and home care sectors. More information is available here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.