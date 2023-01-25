More Than Two Thirds Of Consumers Snack Twice A Day, Study Finds

More than two thirds of consumers (71%) indulge in snacking at least twice a day, according to the fourth annual State of Snacking report, released by Mondelēz International.

The report unveiled that consumers are increasingly replacing meals with snacks, with more than half (55%) reporting a higher likelihood of eating a snack across all three standard mealtimes.

Mindful snacking is gaining ground, with 78% of respondents saying that they take time to savour indulgent snacks, while 61% portion out snacks before eating them.

Less than half (46%) said that they feel guilty when enjoying an indulgent snack or treat, the study unveiled.

Respondents listed waste reduction as a top priority in snacking, with seven in ten consumers saying that they prioritise snacks that have less packaging, while 72% recycle them.

Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International, said, “Our State of Snacking report confirms that, in these trying times, consumers around the world view their favourite snacks as affordable and necessary indulgences.

“Snacking continues to be a way for consumers to connect or to enjoy a moment of delight in their day, further demonstrating our belief that every snack can be enjoyed in a mindful way.”

Other Findings

The study also found that 78% of consumers regularly snack to reward themselves, while 77% do it for comfort.

The data also includes millennials, and 85% of this demographic do it for both of the aforementioned reasons.

In terms of brands, 67% prefer to buy fewer of their favourite snack brands rather than generic alternatives, regardless of cost.

Developed in partnership with the Harris Poll, the State of Snacking report has tracked snacking attitudes and behaviours among thousands of consumers across 12 countries for the fourth consecutive year.

This year’s report explores how the current economic challenges are affecting consumers’ snacking choices around the world, the company noted.

“Today’s consumer is more conscious than ever about their consumption – and that includes health and well-being, as well as the impact on the planet,” said Martin Renaud, chief marketing and sales officer at Mondelēz International.

“The findings of this report continue to help inform our strategy as a global snacking leader with a focus on chocolate and biscuits, and a commitment to mindful and sustainable snacking.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Dayeeta Das.