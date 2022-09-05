Nestlé Appoints New DACH Coffee Boss

Food giant Nestlé has announced the appointment of Sarah Huber as the leader of the group's coffee business for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

Huber stepped into the role at the beginning of September.

Huber Appointment

As business executive officer (BEO), Huber reports to Yana Mikhailova, Nestlé's head of coffee for Europe, and is also a member of the European Coffee category leadership team and the Nestlé Germany management team.

She succeeds Gerd Müller-Pfeiffer, who has decided to leave the company to begin a new chapter in his career.

Previous to this appointment, Sarah Huber was BEO of the group's coffee division in Switzerland.

Huber Nestlé Experience

Huber began her career at Nestlé Germany in 2007 as marketing manager in the confectionery category.

Her journey into the coffee side of the business started in 2010, as business unit manager for Nescafé Dolce Gusto.

In 2016, she moved to Switzerland as NDG commercial manager to work internationally in the food group's global business unit, before later taking over the position as BEO for coffee in the Swiss market in 2018.

In July, Nestlé raised its full-year sales growth forecast to between 7% and 8% and trimmed its margin guidance after cost inflation hurt the world's biggest food group less than expected and price increases boosted first-half organic sales growth.

The KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups maker said its underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin dropped to 16.9% in the first half of 2022, from 17.4% a year earlier.

