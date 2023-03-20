Nestlé Confectionery Appoints Mark Davies As Managing Director For UK & Ireland

Food giant Nestlé has announced the appointment of Mark Davies as managing director for Nestlé Confectionery in the UK and Ireland.

Davies assumed the position on 1 March, succeeding Richard Watson, who was named chief executive of Nestlé UK & Ireland in January of this year.

Davies joined Nestlé in 1991 and has more than 30 years’ FMCG experience, heading up large businesses and leading major acquisitions and the integration and transformation of joint ventures.

He has worked in various European countries, as well as the Middle East and the Greater China region.

In his most recent position as vice president of Nestec Ltd in Switzerland, Davies was responsible for the strategic direction of Nestlé’s global confectionery business, with his remit encompassing capital investment, acquisitions, and research and development.

He was part of the team that designed, built and led the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, the company’s initiative to create shared value in the cocoa supply chain, from farmers to consumers.

In his new role, Davies will be responsible for leading the confectionery business.

'Fresh And Relevant'

“To be taking the reins at Nestlé UK & Ireland’s confectionery business, where I started as a graduate three decades ago, is something truly special,” said Davies.

“Many of Nestlé’s biggest and best-loved confectionery brands were created right here in the UK, including KitKat, Aero, Quality Street and After Eight. My focus will be on prioritising our sustainability commitments while ensuring that we continue to innovate, keeping our brands fresh and relevant and providing great value for the millions of people who enjoy our products every day.”

