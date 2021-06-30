Nestlé To Focus On Local Solutions To Manage Water Sustainably

Published on Jun 30 2021 11:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: Sustainability / Environment / Nestle waters / Water Conservation

Nestlé Waters has announced plans to step up efforts to manage water sustainably and identify and support local solutions.

The measures designed by the company will help regenerate the ecosystems in the areas around each of Nestlé Waters' 48 sites.

The company hopes that by 2025 its efforts will result in helping nature retain more water than the business uses in its operations.

The new initiative builds on the company's 2017 pledge to certify all of its Waters sites by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) by 2025.

Nestlé will implement more than 100 projects, investing CHF120 million (€109.4 million), for its 48 sites to boost the regeneration of local water cycles by 2025.

'Regeneration Of Local Water Cycles'

"We are accelerating our journey to support the regeneration of local water cycles and are challenging ourselves to take bold new steps," said Muriel Lienau, head of the Waters business.

"We want to play an active role in helping to conserve water resources everywhere we operate. To do so, we will work with many partners to develop tailored projects that help find local solutions."

The new, measurable actions designed by Nestlé Waters will support better water management and infrastructure, the company added.

Some measures include land conservation and natural flood management interventions in Derbyshire, UK; and river restoration and renaturation projects in Vosges, France.

Nestlé Pure Life will support farmers to use drip irrigation in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, and delivery of water treatment, filtration, and pipeline infrastructure for the municipal water supply in Benha, Egypt.

'Beyond The Conservation Of Water Sources'

Cédric Egger, head of sustainability at Nestlé Waters, said, "As a business with a long heritage of nature protection and water stewardship, we want to go beyond the conservation of water sources to help regenerate and restore water cycles in the areas where we operate.

"We know the water challenge is global, but it can only be tackled through local solutions. Now is the time to expand the scope of our actions. With Nestlé's presence around the world, we can learn from our many partners and contribute to solving the water challenges in the locations near our operations."

Nestlé added that the projects will be tailored to individual locations, needs and issues and will take a broader approach, going beyond its operations.

The company will work with local water users, communities, partners and global experts to identify, develop and progress projects specific to those challenges.

